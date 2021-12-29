"RIP to a legend of our game" - Tom Brady pays tribute to NFL legend John Madden 

On Tuesday evening, news broke that former NFL head coach and broadcaster John Madden had unexpectedly passed away at the age of 85.

His passing brought a flurry of statements and social media posts from current and former NFL players, all talking about how John Madden influenced their lives.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and now quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady, was one of the NFL players who posted on social media about Madden.

Brady posted a message on Instagram about John Madden as he called the game for Super Bowl XXXVI, the first for the New England Patriots dynasty in the early 2000s.

John Madden was a larger than life presence in the NFL

Evan Lazar @ezlazar In honor of the late, great John Madden: "I'll tell ya, what Tom Brady just did gives me goosebumps" In honor of the late, great John Madden: "I'll tell ya, what Tom Brady just did gives me goosebumps" https://t.co/4lNX7C510m

Tom Brady posted about John Madden and what he meant to him and the memory of the former coach calling his first Super Bowl victory. Brady also sent his condolences to the Madden family after the sudden passing of one of the NFL's greatest minds.

John Madden coached the Oakland Raiders from 1969-1978, earning 103 wins during his tenure as head coach.

Madden, to this day, still has the highest winning percentage (.759) in NFL history for a head coach.

Madden's presence in the National Football League continued for three more decades after he last coached a game. Madden then became a legendary broadcaster, known for his takes on the game.

John Madden called 11 Super Bowl games on four different television networks.

In fact, in Tom Brady and the New England Patriots' first Super Bowl win in February 2002 over the Los Angeles Rams, Madden said that Brady gave him "goosebumps" as he muscled out the win.

The younger generation of players may remember Madden solely for the presence he brought through the popular Madden football video game franchise.

Sunday Night Football on NBC @SNFonNBC "If you love football, John Madden was probably part of the reason why."



❤️ "If you love football, John Madden was probably part of the reason why."❤️ https://t.co/Okxajmpvt7

John Madden's sudden passing comes just days after FOX broadcasted the documentary "All Madden" on Christmas Day.

The program gave insight into Madden's life, career and synopsis from current and former NFL players and coaches.

Also Read Article Continues below

In light of Madden's passing, FOX announced that they will be re-showing the "All Madden" documentary on Wednesday and Thursday evenings so that more NFL fans can watch and re-live some of Madden's greatest moments.

Edited by LeRon Haire