Watch: Rob Gronkowski absolutely annihilating Steve Harvey's Lego bust in front of him will leave you in splits

Rob Gronkowski is someone that everyone wants to be around. He is funny, charismatic and loves having a good time. Oh, and he's a pretty good football player, too.

In front of the camera, Gronk has never shyed away from being the loveable, outgoing person we all know him to be. Sometimes, though, he takes it a little far, yet other times, he doesn't.

At a New Year's Eve show with Steve Harvey, the tight end did something that left Harvey less than impressed. On stage, there was a bust of Harvey. It was made of Legos, and it looked incredible. That was until Gronkowski got his hands on it. The tight end picked up the Lego head and spiked it onto the floor, smashing it to pieces.

To say that Harvey was less than impressed is an understatement. Whether it was off-script or part of the plan, the media personality was certainly taken aback by the tight end's actions. We also feel for those who spent the hours needed to make that Lego head as well.

Rob Gronkowski finally calls time on NFL career... again

For the second time, the 33-year-old has announced his retirement, and we think this one may just stick. The surefire Hall of Famer took to his Instagram to let the world know he was calling time on his illustrious career.

He is known as possibly the greatest tight end to ever play, but as with those kinds of things, everyone is going to have a differing opinion on it. But there is no doubting that, at the peak of his powers, the tight end was unstoppable as he built up an incredible connection with Brady.

The 33-year-old played 11 seasons in the NFL, nine with the Patriots and two with the Buccaneers. His stats make for great reading as well. He finished with 9,282 receiving yards and 92 touchdowns. He also averaged an incredible 15.0 yards per reception across his career per Pro Football Reference.

Having done this once before, fans are a little hopeful of a potential return. But surely, if this retirement sticks, the 33-year-old can ride off into the sunset, having accomplished just about everything a player can in the NFL.

