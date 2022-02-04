Rob Gronkowski has nothing left to prove in the NFL

Rob Gronkowski has an important decision to make this offseason. That is whether or not he wants to continue his NFL career without the only quarterback he has ever played with in Tom Brady.

Brady retired, leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with questions all over the roster. The quarterback position is obviously the biggest need heading into this offseason, but retaining Gronkowski would be huge for whoever does come in under center.

So far his status remains up in the air. He has already retired once as a member of the New England Patriots, only to return in 2020 with the Buccaneers and Brady. He won a Super Bowl in that two-year stint and added to his already loaded resume.

Gronkowski may be thinking about his ultimate legacy, but he has certainly done enough to leave little doubt over whether has anything left to prove in the NFL.

Rob Gronkowski already has a Hall of Fame resume

The best part of the tight end retiring this year would be that him and Brady would both enter the Hall of Fame in 2027. One imagines that there would truly be a party in Canton, Ohio on the day the two former teammates get gold jackets.

Let's analyze why Gronkowski has already proven that he is one of the greatest to ever play the tight end position. Along with being a four-time first-team All-Pro, he has made five Pro Bowls and has four Super Bowl rings to his name.

He ranks fifth in NFL history among tight ends with 9,286 yards, but is third with 92 receiving touchdowns. Yet it is in the postseason where Gronkowski has truly cemented his legacy. His 15 postseason touchdowns are an all-time record for an NFL tight end, as are his 1,389 postseason yards.

So what else is there to prove? Perhaps he wants to show that he can succeed with someone other than Brady throwing him the ball. Yet the likeliest scenario would be the tight end following his quarterback into retirement.

Gronkowski retired following the 2018 season after a legendary career filled with countless injuries. He also suffered cracked ribs and a punctured lung early in the 2021 season. If his past injury troubles were enough to make him retire once, then his current issues might also see him opt against suiting up again. Additionally, not having Brady around likely means he has no incentive to return in 2022.

He took a beating throughout his entire career, yet still put up historic numbers and could retire for a second time at the age of 32. Gronkowski has already dabbled in the media world and is frequently seen in TV commercials, so he should have no shortage of opportunities if he wants to leave the game once again.

