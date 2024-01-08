Rob Gronkowski outlines two key reasons why Robert Kraft will make surprise decision on Bill Belichick's Patriots future

Rob Gronkowski is one of the most well-known players to ever wear a New England Patriots jersey in NFL history. The five-time Pro Bowler found great success with the team under legendary head coach Bill Belichick. However, there are reports that owner Robert Kraft could part ways with Belichick now that the regular season is over.

Gronkowski appeared on the "Today Show" and gave two reasons why Kraft might keep the 71-year-old coach. Those reasons are that Belichick wants to stay and that the NFL is so competitive:

"I know that coach Belichick definitely wants to stay with the New England Patriots. He's a Patriot for life. I would say it's all up to Mr. Kraft on what direction he wants to go with the New England Patriots.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And in the end, when it really comes down to it, I think he's going to keep coach Bill Belichick as the head coach for at least another year...

"The NFL is so competitive. Everyone's good out there. There's a salary cap. It's a fair league and it happens and he's gonna bounce back. He's still an unbelievable coach."

Expand Tweet

Rob Gronkowski concluded:

"He knows how to use his talent when they're out there on the field. He just got to go out there this offseason, and bring some offensive players in and then he'll be back."

The Patriots finished with a 4-13 record this season, which was Belichick's fourth losing campaign in 24 seasons as the team's head coach. His six Lombardi Trophies are the most won by any head coach in NFL history. In total, he has eight of them on his resume, with the other two coming as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants.

Last October, Belichick became just the third head to have 300 career wins as he joined Hall of Famers Don Shula and George Halas. While the three-time AP Coach of the Year winner's future is doubt, his contribution to the Patriots is not.

How long did Rob Gronkowski play for the Patriots?

The tight end was selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft out of the University of Arizona. Rob Gronkowski spent nine seasons with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls.

Gronkowski is the franchise's all-time leader in touchdown receptions (79), second in receiving yards (7,861), and fifth in receptions (521).