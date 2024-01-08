Falcons rumors: Atlanta looking to cut in line with Bill Belichick's future up in the air 

Things could be changing significantly with the Atlanta Falcons soon. They missed the playoffs and fired head coach Arthur Smith as a result, which leaves them open to a new candidate. It's unclear if Bill Belichick will be available, but the latest rumors suggest that they're a team to keep an eye on if the legendary coach is fired.

ESPN insider Dianna Russini reported that Belichick has not been fired yet, as was a possibility following the end of a disastrous 2023 season. He has recently opened himself up to stepping down as GM if he were to stay as the coach, but his future is unclear. The Falcons may be interested.

Russini reported via X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Bill Belichick is still the head coach in New England but the Atlanta Falcons are a team to watch if Belichick is available. They are interested, per sources."

Smith, an offensive head coach, had trouble utilizing his star players this year. With an offensive skill position room of Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson, the Falcons were pegged as a potential contender for the NFC South crown.

Instead, with inexplicable losses along the way, they fell to 7-10 on the final Sunday of the regular season, officially ending their longshot hopes of extending play into the postseason.

Arthur Smith was fired by the Falcons

The blowout loss and the failure to make the playoffs in the last three years was the final straw for Smith, whose firing could pave the way for Belichick if he's let go by the New England Patriots.

It can be assumed that Belichick would be in high demand if he is let go, as the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders have all fired their head coaches as well.

What's next for the Falcons after Arthur Smith firing?

The Atlanta Falcons find themselves at a crossroads. They're arguably just a couple of pieces away from being a legitimate contender, and it all hinges on offense. More specifically, it hinges on the quartback.

Desmond Ridder proved in 2023 that he was not the answer. Taylor Heinicke is better suited as a backup as well, which means the Falcons are likely in the market for a QB.

They are drafting too low to get someone like Drake Maye or Caleb Williams, but there are other options. Jayden Daniels could slide to them, and Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. could be an option.

They could also trade for Justin Fields, assuming the Chicago Bears want to select Caleb Williams or Drake Maye with that first overall pick they have. If they do land Fields, their offense suddenly looks very good on paper.

Fields throwing to Pitts and London with Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in the backfield would give defenses fits. If they can land a competent head coach, they could very well be in position to take over the NFC South.

All of it truly hinges on the quarterback, though. Even an offensive head coach with those skill position players struggled to get points on the board because of the quarterback position. Smith wasn't very good, but it's hard to win without a solid QB. That's what the Falcons need whether they land Bill Belichick or not.