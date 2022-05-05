"I can get ready at any time" - Rob Gronkowski provides fresh update on NFL return

Rob Gronkowski is enjoying his best life right now as a free agent tight end that is almost certainly bound for the Hall of Fame. That honor will likely occur five years after he officially retires.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, like the other 32 NFL teams, have recently wrapped up the 2022 NFL Draft and are now making their preparations for next season. The team would certainly love to see their former All-Pro tight end back in the fold for 2022.

Gronkowski recently spoke to TMZ sports and informed reporters that if and when he decides to return, he will only need a few weeks to prepare for the season, saying the following:

“I feel like I can get ready at any time for football, like it’ll take me two weeks only. So, I’m not really worried about it. It’s just cool just to be doing other things and enjoying them.”

The former New England Patriots tight end may decide to return to the team closer to the start of the season. The 11-year veteran could most certainly use the time off to repair from the years and years of abuse his body has suffered.

Will Rob Gronkowski play a major factor in whether the Buccaneers get to the Super Bowl?

The loss of Rob Gronkowski may not initially be seen as a huge factor in the grand scheme of things for the Buccaneers as the team is loaded on offense.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady returns for his 23rd season and will be 45 years old when the 2022 season begins.

The team re-signed Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year, $60 million deal, so he will continue to line up opposite All-Pro receiver Mike Evans.

The Buccaneers also re-signed stating running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million deal, so remains in place as a safety valve for Brady. For good measure, the team signed free agent receiver Russell Gage, who spent the last four years with the Atlanta Falcons.

Gage will play the slot receiver position vacated by Antonio Brown after his infamous exit from the team.

The team doesn't necessarily need Gronkowski's services to win a Super Bowl, but his chemistry with Tom Brady is critical in crunch time. The pair have been teammates for 11 seasons and the three-time NFL MVP has a knack for understanding exactly where his favorite target will be.

Stay tuned as the offseason progresses to find out if Brady will have Rob Gronkowski back in Tampa Bay for the start of the 2022 NFL season.

