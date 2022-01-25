"Never say never" - Rob Gronkowski finally responds to rumors surrounding his retirement

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be repeating as champions after all. This comes after yesterday's stunning 30-27 loss in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams.

With much of the hype after the game being whether or not Brady will call it a career, the media also had the same questions for Gronkowski.

Here's what Rob Gronkowski had to say when asked whether or not he would entertain the idea of playing next season even if Brady retires.

"I could see a scenario like that - never say never. I’m just going to do what’s best for myself in the football world and we’ll see how I feel in a couple weeks."

It sounds as if Gronkowski will take some time to unwind and get away from a rather tumultuous 2021-2022 NFL season and then make a decision that he feels is right for himself.

What's next for Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the Buccaneers?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The real answer to this question depends on who decides to retire and who decides to come back. Tom Brady recently released a somewhat cryptic tweet that may serve as a hint of what is to come.

Following the Buccaneers' playoff exit on Sunday, the fifteen-time Pro Bowler said that "there are no failures, only lessons." Brady then said he and Tampa Bay will look back on this season and learn from their mistakes with the hope that "greater things are coming."

"You win or you learn. There are no failures, only lessons. When you fall you need to pick yourself up with greater enthusiasm than you went down. Now we look back on an incredible season, learn our lessons, and get up... because even greater things are coming."

Brady closed off his tweet with the hashtag #keepgoing.

If Brady and Rob Gronkowski do decide to come back, then the core of the offense will still be intact. Chris Godwin suffered a torn ACL late in the season but depending on how well his rehab goes, he will likely make a return at some point next season.

Mike Evans has been a mainstay on the team since being drafted to Tampa Bay in 2014. As for the defense, most of the Buccaneers will look to return, but there is a chance that the Buccaneers may be without offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and/or defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

Both are being considered for several head coaching jobs. With an earlier-than-expected exit out of the playoffs, the pair can now proceed with fulfilling requests for interviews for the position. Stay tuned as the offseason for the Buccaneers may determine their fate for the not-too-distant future.

Edited by David Nyland