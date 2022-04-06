"I'm not ready to get back out on that field" - Rob Gronkowski not ready for NFL comeback just yet

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady face a similar situation to Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

As the quarterback and his longtime teammate, Brady and Gronkowski both had big career decisions to make. Each had to consider whether they wanted to retire or play another season.

Both Rodgers and Brady decided to return. However, Rodgers lost his longtime teammate Davante Adams. Tom Brady, it seems, could deal with the same reality.

According to TMZ, the tight end hasn't made up his mind about his future just yet. Here's what Gronkowski had to say:

"I knew if I started catching some passes that my head would have started turning, like, 'Oh, crap, I got to get back out on the field,'" Gronk said. "And, right now, I'm not ready to get back out on that field. I'm not ready to commit to the game of football right now."

It sounds like the tight end is leaning towards coming back and knows he'll be even more tempted the next time he touches a football.

However, the true mystery of the story was brought to form earlier this offseason when a video surfaced of the tight end. In the video, the tight end was caught talking about his plans for retirement.

At a barbershop, he appeared to admit that he was going to return, but wanted to make Tom Brady nervous.

The drawn-out decision was designed to serve as revenge for making him nervous about not having a quarterback this season. Here is the video in question:

BIG DEAL HERE: Free Agent TE Rob Gronkowski at a Tampa Barber Shop says, “there’s a very good chance” he’ll be back w/ #Bucs Mentions making @TomBrady sweat, because he made Gronk wait a couple monthspayback styleMy guy @amvilla29 with the vid BIG DEAL HERE: Free Agent TE Rob Gronkowski at a Tampa Barber Shop says, “there’s a very good chance” he’ll be back w/ #Bucs Mentions making @TomBrady sweat, because he made Gronk wait a couple months 😂 payback style My guy @amvilla29 with the vid https://t.co/gYw3t5XKUg

Of course, several weeks after this video surfaced, the plan outlined appears to be playing out in real time.

Is this his "evil plan" in motion, or was it simply a joke that served as an odd bit of foreshadowing? Either way, most would agree that Tom Brady is hoping the tight end returns.

Rob Gronkowski's performance in recent years

Since coming out of retirement in 2020, Gronkowski has earned a Super Bowl ring, received for 1,425 yards, and recorded 13 touchdowns.

In 2020, he earned 623 yards and seven touchdowns, and in 2021, he earned 802 yards and six touchdowns. In the eyes of some, the nearly 33-year-old tight end is trending in the right direction.

Additionally, the player once notoriously plagued by injuries has only increased his availability with old age. What will be next for the tight end? Will he try to keep the ball rolling or call it quits while he's ahead?

