"Rob Gronkowski will retire when Tom Brady retires" - Chris Gronkowski weighs in on brother and TB12's NFL future

"Rob Gronkowski will retire when Tom Brady retires," Chris Gronkowski answers while laughing. Chris is the Tamba Bay Buccaneers' tight end older brother.

"Last time you guys asked if he was coming back, I said 'no,' I said 'I'd be shocked,' so," Chris laughs and keeps saying, "now here we are, two years later, and we're asking how long he's going to play for. But really, I think the answer is 'as long as Tom plays.' It's whatever Tom has left; I think that's what Rob has left as well. I just can't see him playing with another quarterback," finishes Chris.

Chris Gronkowski, like his brother, played in the NFL. Of course, he didn't have the same success. Chris entered the league in 2010 playing for the Dallas Cowboys.

Gronkowski was an undrafted fullback, and he's famous for misreading a blitz against the New York Giants in a Monday Night Football. His mistake was costly because QB Tony Romo broke his left collarbone and missed ten games.

That's a very different story from his brother, Rob, of course.

Rob Gronkowski is a second-round pick. Many fans and analysts consider him the best tight end in NFL history.

Rob Gronkowski numbers in the regular season

Games played – 132

Games started – 117

Receptions – 574

Total Yards – 8,574

Average Yards Per Reception – 14.9

Longest Reception – 76 (and it was for a touchdown)

Touchdowns – 88

Fumbles – 5

Fumbles lost – 3

Rob Gronkowski numbers in the postseason

Games played – 20

Games started – 20*

Receptions – 89*

Total Yards – 1,273*

Average Yards Per Reception – 14.3

Longest Reception – 46

Touchdowns – 14*

Fumbles – 5

Fumbles lost – 3

*All records for a TE.

Rob Gronkowski will retire when Tom Brady retires

Even though Gronkowski is famous for his party spirit and for always having a good time, the decision, if his brother Chris is correct, to keep playing as long as Tom Brady plays shows how intelligent the TE is.

The Brady-Gronk connection is currently the best in the NFL and is probably the greatest in the history of the league.

After the two touchdowns by the pair in the Thursday night game, the first of the 2021 NFL season, Brady and Gronkowski are now in third place as the duo with the most touchdowns during the regular season. Only Peyton Manning-Marvin Harrison (112) and Philip Rivers-Antonio Gates (89) have more touchdowns than the Buccaneers' pair.

However, considering the postseason, Brady-Gronkowski surpasses Rivers-Gates with 100 touchdowns. Manning-Harrison still holds the lead with 114 touchdowns in total.

Also Read

Neither Gronkowski nor Brady seems to be slowing down, and that's fantastic news for every NFL fan who can watch the pair making history game-in and game-out

Edited by Samuel Green