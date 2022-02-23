"They have the pieces in place" - Robert Griffin III springs surprise by naming AFC team Tom Brady should join coming out of retirement 

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III had an interesting take on Tom Brady.

Many don't believe Brady will remain retired, and many have been thinking about possible teams Brady could join in 2022 if he decides to play.

On Tuesday, RGIII Tweeted a video sharing his thoughts on what he thinks Brady's next moves will be. RGIII thinks it would be a good idea for Brady to join the Indianapolis Colts as they have a complete team.

"Indy is a great team for Tom Brady to play for," Griffin said. "They have all of the pieces in place, a great defense, a great running back in Jonathan Taylor that he can lean on, and offensive line to protect him. It's indoors so at this stage in his career he wouldn't have to worry about weather as much as he has."

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Tom Brady is retired. BUT if he decides to come back, The Indianapolis Colts would be a great fit for him. If he can get over the whole Deflategate thing. Tom Brady is retired. BUT if he decides to come back, The Indianapolis Colts would be a great fit for him. If he can get over the whole Deflategate thing. https://t.co/kMWDCvpKuw

If Brady were to come out of retirement, he would still be under contract with the Buccaneers for this season with a cap hit of $8.9 million. This means that the Buccaneers will have to trade Brady if that's what he demands.

At the age of 44, it's unclear what Brady's value is, but the Bucs will certainly try to get as much value out of trading Brady as they can get. Who knows if their asking price is something steep or not. Either way, that's a hurdle Tom Brady will have to get through if he wants to join another team.

Tom Brady joining the Colts would make them a contender in the AFC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

If Tom Brady were to join the Colts, they would become a contender in the AFC. Last season, the Colts finished second in the AFC South, going 9-8 with Carson Wentz. If Brady were to replace Wentz, they'd have a way bigger shot at success with a well-balanced team.

In their Week 18 finale, the Colts had an elimination game to reach the playoffs against the Jaguars, but the team blew their chance, losing to the Jags at Jacksonville and not reaching the playoffs. If Brady had played in that game instead of Wentz, they would probably have won.

The Colts also have to get rid of Carson Wentz before they can consider acquiring Tom Brady this season. After a lackadaisical 2021 season, the Colts are expected to either trade or release Wentz.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Report: Colts likely to trade or release Carson Wentz. wp.me/pbBqYq-ccM7 Report: Colts likely to trade or release Carson Wentz. wp.me/pbBqYq-ccM7

Edited by Piyush Bisht