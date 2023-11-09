Robert Woods injury update: Latest on Texans WR for Fantasy Football Week 10

The Houston Texans had high hopes for wide receiver Robert Woods coming into the 2023 NFL season. They hoped the player with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019 would re-emerge. Such numbers would have made him a solid WR2 or flex fantasy football choice.

Unfortunately, injuries have derailed Woods’ first season with the AFC South squad. He hasn’t played since Week 6 and did not practice last week when the Texans faced the Atlanta Falcons. Will his status change in Week 10? Initial results look grim for the Super Bowl LVI champion.

Robert Woods's injury update

The latest Houston Texans injury report shows that Robert Woods did not participate during the team’s Week 10 Wednesday practice due to a foot injury. This condition has plagued him since Week 8, a week after their bye. He did not participate in any scrimmages for Weeks 8 and 9.

Sitting out another practice session doesn’t look good for his chances of playing against the Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, injuries derailed him from being a noticeable factor in the Texans’ modest success in the first half of the 2023 NFL season.

Aside from the current injury he’s dealing with, he appeared in Houston’s Week 6 injury report due to concerns with his ribs. That week, he turned from a non-participant on Wednesday to a full participant on Friday. However, he only had one reception against the New Orleans Saints, a six-yard touchdown grab.

Weeks 1, 4, and 5 were the only times Woods did not appear on the team’s injury report. He was designated with rest days during Wednesday practices for Weeks 2 and 3 but became a full participant in the succeeding schedules.

What happened to Robert Woods?

It’s the same foot injury that has persisted for Woods since after their Week 7 bye. The exact instance of when the injury occurred is uncertain. However, Robert Woods hasn’t done much for the Texans this season, tallying 22 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown in six games.

At that rate, he could finish with 529 yards this season, a two-yard improvement from his 2022 output with the Tennessee Titans. However, missing games won’t help his cause in attaining that target. His recent injury battles are a stark contrast from the 17 games he played with the Titans last season.

When will Robert Woods return?

The DNP during Wednesday’s practice makes Woods’ return uncertain. However, the Texans still have two practice sessions left this week. Any sign of improvement in his participation is a small step toward his return to action.

Otherwise, it’s hard to bank on Robert Woods taking the field during Houston’s game against Cincinnati. But even if he plays, the veteran wideout remains on the waiver wire because he has underperformed in 2023.

His highest output came in Week 2 when he finished with six receptions for 74 yards, equivalent to 13.4 fantasy points in PPR. Once he returns, a string of solid performances will bring him back on the fantasy football radar.

