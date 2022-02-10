WATCH: "Four times" - Aaron Rodgers seemingly knows the outcome of 2022 NFL MVP award 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a hot favorite for the NFL MVP award this season. He led the Packers to the number one seed in the NFC and tossed 37 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

While the MVP award will not be announced until closer to the Super Bowl, it appears that Rodgers already knows the award is his. The 38-year-old was playing in the Waste Management Phoenix Open 2022 and was being introduced by the PA announcer.

The announcer introduced Rodgers as a three-time NFL MVP before the quarterback, who was on the tee box, held up four fingers to signal that he is a four-time MVP winner. Watch the video below.

PHNX Sports @PHNX_Sports



A 4xMVP winner with a BEAUTY of a swing @AaronRodgers12 flashing the 4 to let the PA know what’s upA 4xMVP winner with a BEAUTY of a swing @AaronRodgers12 flashing the 4 to let the PA know what’s up 😂A 4xMVP winner with a BEAUTY of a swing 👏 https://t.co/PYCUtSpczI

Whether he actually knows that he has already won the award remains to be seen, as he could simply have just been showing off his confidence with a bit of fun. He is one of the favorites for the award, but the ultimate winner is not yet known.

Rodgers favorite for the MVP award

The 38-year-old quarterback is coming off one of the best regular-seasons in his career. He threw 37 touchdowns to just four interceptions, with two of the interceptions coming in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

Green Bay's No. 12 completed 68.9% of his passes, threw for 4,115 passing yards and led the Packers to a 13-3 record and the top seed in the NFC.

After Week 10 against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, the 38-year-old did not throw another interception, but threw 20 touchdowns. His ability to take care of the football is unmatched.

Between 2017 and 2021, the reigning MVP has not thrown more than six interceptions for the season, and in his career, he has only thrown double-digit interceptions just twice, in 2008 and 2010.

He is so careful with the football that his touchdown-to-interception ratio is ridiculously impressive. For every six touchdowns, he throws just one interception.

Tom Brady is thought to be the Packers quarterback's nearest challenger for the MVP award. Brady led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) and completed 67.5% of his passes.

No one could argue if either Brady or Rodgers was to take home the MVP award, but it appears that the Packers quarterback has a good feeling that it will be his name on the trophy at the NFL awards night.

Also Read Article Continues below

The good news is that the NFL community will not have to wait long to find out who the 2022 NFL MVP is.

Edited by Adam Dickson