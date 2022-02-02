"Greatest to ever play" - NFL commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledges the greatness of Tom Brady

Tom Brady finally announced on Tuesday that he is indeed retiring from the NFL. There had been speculation and even an announcement over the weekend of the same news, but it was not official.

Tom Brady would come out later and deny these rumors but Tuesday he confirmed suspicions with his own announcement via Twitter.

With the expectation that Brady will officially step away, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has released a statement on Brady's retirement.

“Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL. An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year,” wrote Goodell. “Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. His record five Super Bowl MVP awards and seven Super Bowl championships set a standard that players will chase for years."

“He inspired fans in New England, Tampa and around the world with one of the greatest careers in NFL history,” the commish continued. “It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL. We thank him for his many contributions to our game and wish Tom and his family all the best in the future.”

Nice words from the commish, but his relationship with Brady hasn't always been smooth.

Tom Brady and Roger Goodell's history hasn't always been good

Tom Brady and Roger Goodell's relationship has evolved over the past few years, but it hasn't always been that way.

Back in 2014, Brady was accused of ordering footballs to be deflated to give him an advantage in the AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts. The scandal, otherwise known as "Deflategate," resulted in a four-game suspension.

Brady appealed his decision and was allowed to play in 2015. However, his appeal was overturned and he had to sit out four games in the 2016 season.

The New England Patriots also had to pay a $1 million fine and they lost two draft choices.

Goodell wasn't exactly a fan favorite of Patriots fans or Brady, but at least at the end of his career, Goodell acknowledged and respected what Brady has brought to the NFL over the years.

Tom Brady will likely be remembered as the greatest NFL player of all time. His list of accomplishments throughout his career, which includes winning seven Super Bowls, having the most playoff appearances and winning the most playoff games, will never be forgotten.

And although he may have stumbled a few times and had a few issues with the league, it still doesn't take away from his greatness.

