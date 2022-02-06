"The results are unacceptable" - Roger Goodell sends memo to NFL teams addressing racism claims

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is one of the world's most influential individuals. Goodell oversees one of the most profitable sports corporations on Earth and his word is law when it comes to the NFL.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL for alleged racist practices in its hiring process.

With increasing pressure from the public eye, Commissioner Goodell broke his silence Saturday in a memo addressed to all 32 teams regarding coaching diversity (or the lack thereof).

Goodell admitted that, despite its efforts to strive for diversity via the Rooney Rule, the NFL has failed to achieve its intended results, with his memo reading as such:

"We have made significant efforts to promote diversity and adopted numerous policies and programs which have produced positive change in many areas, however we must acknowledge that particularly with respect to head coaches the results have been unacceptable."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all clubs this morning regarding coaching diversity and admitted “the results have been unacceptable.” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all clubs this morning regarding coaching diversity and admitted “the results have been unacceptable.” https://t.co/Hyhwu0mEJY

Roger Goodell admits the league must improve in regards to diversity. He also addressed Flores' and Hue Jackson's declarations that their respective owners incentivized them to intentionally lose games.

Another noteworthy piece of information from Goodell's memo is that the league won't wait for Flores' lawsuit to force their hand. Goodell announced that the league is hiring outside experts to assist them in making positive changes.

The memo put out by Goodell comes at a time when public pressure against the NFL is mounting. With the Super Bowl happening next week, the NFL doesn't want bad press from the case to divert attention away from the Super Bowl.

Roger Goodell's memo faces criticism from Brian Flores' attorneys

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell attends Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers

Roger Goodell releasing this memo is a positive step in the eyes of many across the NFL. However, Flores' attorneys disagree and believe the Commissioner is simply trying to save face.

Their argument stems from the fact that the league office denounced Flores' claims Tuesday when Flores first filed his class-action lawsuit. The NFL initially said the former Dolphins coach's claims were "without merit."

Whether Goodell and the NFL follow through with immediate change will be the next topic of interest for those taking note of Flores' case. The NFL employs just one black head coach and has only two minority owners.

Also Read Article Continues below

Flores' accusations aren't going to vanish, and the NFL will must improve the Rooney Rule or implement other changes in order to make a difference.

Edited by Adam Dickson