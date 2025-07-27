Rome Odunze fantasy outlook 2025: Is Bears WR a good pick with Caleb Williams struggling in training camp?

The Chicago Bears selected wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, only a few picks after QB Caleb Williams. Although expectations were extremely high for the Bears franchise and their new QB, WR duo heading into 2024, last season was a complete disaster for the Chicago organization.

Not only did the Bears not qualify for the postseason or have anywhere near a winning record, but neither Williams or Odunze truly lived up their high expectations.

Williams finished the year with 3,541 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions for the Bears. Meanwhile, Odunze had 54 receptions for 734 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns last year.

For Odunze specifically, that statistical campaign gave him a fantasy football WR49 PPR rank with 144.90 points (8.5 points per game).

However, despite this disappointing fantasy season, Odunze does have higher expectations in 2025. The Bears have a new offensive minded head coach in Ben Johnson, another year of Williams learning the NFL style of game, and the departure of fellow wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Should you select Rome Odunze in fantasy football this year?

Odunze has the skills and talents to be a clear top option in the NFL. He is extremely quick and agile, has strong hands, and succeeds in contested catch situations.

At the current time, Fantasy Pros is projecting Odunze to be the WR36 and the No. 79 overall player available in fantasy football drafts this summer. This would result in Odunze being taken near the end of the eighth round in many fantasy drafts this year.

Although there are still questions about whether the Bears can put it all together in 2025, Odunze can be viewed as a safe WR3 with high-end WR2 upside given situation and talent.

