Romeo Doubs is heading into his second year in the NFL, having had a solid rookie season, going for 425 yards on 42 catches and three TDs.

In terms of fantasy football, Doubs ended the year as WR76, averaging 6.2 half-point PPR fantasy points per game. However, he was more productive before suffering an ankle injury in Week 9, averaging 7.7 fantasy points per game.

Can the Green Bay Packers WR be a sleeper option in fantasy football in 2023?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

Romeo Doubs fantasy outlook 2023

Romeo Doubs enters the 2023 season with an ADP of around #139, meaning you can pick him up in round 12 of most NFL Fantasy Football drafts.

Doubs will have lost fantasy value after the Packers traded away QB Aaron Rodgers, instead choosing to roll with Jordan Love as their signal-caller.

Rodgers, of course, is a future hall of famer, while no NFL fans know precisely how good Love is yet, as he’s never established himself as a starter at this level.

Doubs is currently ranked as the 53rd-best receiver by fantasypros.com heading into 2023, so don’t expect him to be a weekly starter for your team this year.

In 2022, Doubs had 66 targets, ranked second in target share (16.2%) and third in air yards share (18.1%). However, these were all with Rodgers at quarterback, not current starter Jordan Love.

Also read: Amon-Ra St. Brown fantasy outlook: What can you expect from breakout Lions WR in 2023?

Is Romeo Doubs a good pick in Fantasy Football this year?

The Green Bay Packers will face a transitional year in 2023, as this will be their first campaign without Aaron Rodgers after 19 years. The veteran was traded to the New York Jets during the offseason, leaving behind a group of promising yet unproven WRs.

Doubs is amongst this group, alongside the impressive Christian Watson. Watson will likely be WR1 in Green Bay, especially to begin the year after an excellent rookie campaign.

However, all hope is not lost for Doubs, as during the offseason, the Packers let go of pass-catchers Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins. This group accounted for 42.5% of last year’s targets, which must be spread elsewhere.

The Packers took WR Jayden Reed with their second-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft as extra help for Jordan Love, and Reed will look to start right away in Green Bay.

Also read: George Pickens fantasy outlook: Is Steelers WR a good pick in 2023?

Where should you draft Romeo Doubs this year?

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, Doubs’ ADP is around #139, meaning he will likely fall to you in the 10th or 11th round of your fantasy football draft.

Players of a similar ADP include Allan Lazard, Rashod Bateman, and Jameson Williams. It’s worth noting Williams is serving a six-game suspension to start 2023. Otherwise, he’d likely be drafted way higher than the other names on this list.

Like the other names on this list, Doubs will have to battle for targets from their QBs, as none are guaranteed permanent game time. Out of these names, you’d be best putting him below them, simply as the other players have a better quarterback situation.

We still don’t know how good or bad Jordan Love will be. However, Love and Doubs meshed well during OTAs and the recent preseason games. Speaking of the preseason, though, Doubs sat out a game due to a hamstring issue, which is worth noting before drafting him into your fantasy football team.

Confused about Who should I start? Improve your decisions with the ultimate tool to dominate your fantasy football!