Ron Rivera replacements: 5 HC candidates Commanders should consider after 3-4 start

Ron Rivera's tenure with the Washington Commanders hasn't been great. He's managed to keep the job since he was hired in 2020, and they haven't had all that much success. It may well be time for them to explore other options, especially after the team has gotten off to a 3-4 start in 2023. With new ownership in town, a new head coach to build the team with may be desired. Here are some candidates that they can consider.

Who should replace Ron Rivera with the Commanders?

5) Ejiro Evero

Ejiro Evero is one of the great defensive minds in the NFL. Last year with the Denver Broncos, he had the defense playing incredibly well. This year, in his absence, they look positively horrendous.

He's doing a fine job with the Carolina Panthers, though he is coaching with several hands tied behind his back thanks to injuries to Vonn Bell, Xavier Woods, Jeremy Chinn, Shaq Thompson and Jaycee Horn to name a few.

4) Steve Wilks

Steve Wilks could replace Ron Rivera

Steve Wilks did an admirable job last year in Carolina as the interim and many believed he would become their full-time head coach. They went offensive with Frank Reich, but Wilks has moved to San Francisco where the 49ers' defense is again one of the best in the league. His interim experience and clear defensive knowledge make him a good candidate for a head coaching job somewhere. Ironically, Wilks took over for Rivera when he was fired in Carolina, too.

3) Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson is sure to be the hottest name among head coaching candidates. The Detroit Lions offensive coordinator was last year, and he can only ignore those calls so long. Look for him to interview for a lot of jobs, so he could be a great pairing with young quarterback Sam Howell. He's done wonders with Jared Goff already, too.

2) Ken Dorsey

Ken Dorsey could take over for Ron Rivera

Ken Dorsey has done a fantastic job with the Buffalo Bills this year. Despite not adding a whole lot of talent on that side of the ball, he's helped Josh Allen cut down on turnovers and has the unit looking really strong once again. He's a football name with a lot of experience, so he could be a candidate to take over for Ron Rivera, whom he served with in Carolina.

1) Eric Bienemy

The most likely candidate to replace Ron Rivera? His current assistant. Eric Bienemy came over from the Kansas City Chiefs and has worked with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. That kind of experience is valuable. He is also the first real offensive coordinator for Sam Howell, so the team could want to keep him around for a long while.