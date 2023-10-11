Roschon Johnson injury update: Latest on Bears RB for Fantasy Football Week 6

Roschon Johnson has been selected as the RB2 for the Chicago Bears during the 2023 NFL season. He holds fantasy football upside in this position due to his dual-threat skillset and the Bears' run-heavy offensive scheme.

His value for the remainder of the year also recently increased when starting running back Khalil Herbert went down with an injury.

Unfortunately for Johnson, he also suffered an injury in the same game as Herbert. The rookie was removed from the Bears' Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders after being diagnosed with a concussion.

He is now officially in the NFL's concussion protocol, putting his availability for Week 6 in jeopardy.

Roschon Johnson injury update

Head injuries and their recovery process have been a recent point of emphasis across the NFL.

Creating the official concussion protocol is one of the ways that this issue is being addressed. Roschon Johnson will now have to clear several steps with a neutral third-party medical staff before being cleared to return to a football field in any capacity.

Until he receives clearance, Johnson will be unable to play for the Chicago Bears. His progress will be closely monitored before a determination is made as to whether he will be allowed to play in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings.

He makes for an intriguing fantasy football target this week if he is cleared to play. The Vikings present a favorable matchup and starter Khalil Herbert isn't expected to play.

What happened to Roschon Johnson?

During the Bears' Week 5 game against the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, Johnson suffered an apparent head injury during the second quarter.

After being brought to the blue medical tent to be evaluated by the neutral third-party medical staff, he was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

Prior to his exit, Johnson totaled 19 yards on three carries, showing off his efficiency and explosiveness.

The Bears' backfield took another hit later in the game when Herbert was ruled out with an ankle injury. Both running backs will be evaluated ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Vikings, but their availability is questionable at best.

When will Roschon Johnson return?

Johnson's availability is dependent upon clearing the NFL's official concussion protocols. He will have significant hurdles to clear in order to do so.

Most players, especially during the 2023 NFL season, have been unable to get cleared for their next game following a concussion, but the fact that Johnson suffered his on a Thursday night football game gives him a few extra days to potentially clear the protocols.

If Johnson is able to suit up in Week 7, he will likely be named the starting running back, with Khalil Herbert already apparently doubtful to play.

This gives him plenty of fantasy football upside in a favorable matchup against the Vikings' weak defense. If he is ruled out, D'Onta Foreman will likely serve as the RB1 for the Bears this week.

