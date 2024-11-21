Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson had limited opportunities in his rookie season in 2023. In the Bears ' running back depth chart, he was stuck behind D'Andre Swift, D'Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert.

Currently behind just Swift on the depth chart, after Foreman was released and Herbert traded mid-season, Johnson has still seen limited opportunities.

However, he put up one of his more productive performances in Week 11, so is he worth considering when looking at the waiver wire ahead of Week 12 in fantasy football?

Roschon Johnson Week 12 Waiver Wire Fantasy Outlook

NFL: Roschon Johnson Week 12 Waiver Wire Fantasy Outlook

In the Chicago Bears' narrow loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 11, Roschon Johnson had 33 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and added one catch for eight yards through the air.

Johnson's 10.8 PPR points were his second-best total of the season and were good enough to finish as RB21 in PPR scoring last week. That total put him ahead of the likes of Kyren Williams and Derrick Henry.

However, despite ending the day with decent fantasy football output, he still trailed starter D'Andre Swift in both carries and yards, with Swift ending the day as RB13 in PPR.

This season, Johnson ranks as RB43, with limited opportunities, totaling 46 carries and 10 receptions across eight games.

With the Bears offense as a whole struggling with rookie QB Caleb Williams, few fantasy football assets from Chicago are worth starting at this time. The Bears have averaged just 10.3 points per game over their last three outings, which is by far the worst in the NFL.

In Week 12, the Bears take on a Minnesota Vikings defense that is tough to run on in 2024. The Vikings have allowed just 653 rushing yards all season, the second-fewest in the NFL. They also allow just 12.3 fantasy points per game to the position, the third-fewest.

With D'Andre Swift missing practice early in the week, there's an opportunity for Johnson to see more carries this week, but even with that, it's difficult to trust him against a tough run defense like the Vikings.

You may have little choice other than to start him due to bye weeks, but there's a chance he doesn't produce the numbers you're after.

