Royce Freeman career earnings: How much has Cowboys RB made in NFL career?

The Dallas Cowboys have signed Royce Freeman on a one-year deal ahead of the 2024 NFL season. The veteran running back has appeared for four franchises in his six-year NFL career, Dallas being the fifth.

This article will examine his earnings in his NFL career and what he will bring to Dallas. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

How much has Royce Freeman made in the NFL?

According to Spotrac, Royce Freeman has earned $6,628,389 in his NFL career. The Denver Broncos drafted the Oregon product in 2018, and he has since had a journeyman career.

Freeman earned most of his career earnings with the Denver Broncos, earning $3,184,087. He has also played for the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, and Los Angeles Rams, earning $1,962,701, $485,001, and $996,600 respectively for those franchises.

What does Royce Freeman bring to the Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the least active franchises in this year's off-season despite Jerry Jones' declaration of "going all in." Hence, Freeman's signing slightly surprises the American team's fans.

Freeman will be playing for the fifth franchise of his career, bringing some veteran experience to a young running back room. The 28-year-old spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams, tallying 319 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games.

For his career, Freeman has spent time on the books of the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and Los Angeles Rams. He has amassed career totals of 1,792 rushing yards, a 3.8 rushing average, 10 rushing touchdowns, 86 receptions, 532 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown in 76 regular season games.

The RB1 slot is open for the taking, as Freeman joins a positional group with Deuce Vaughn, Rico Dowdle, Snoop Conner, and Malik Davis. It won't be that much of a surprise if Jerry Jones elects to bolster the running back position via the upcoming draft or free agency in the coming weeks.

