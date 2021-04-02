2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Illinois WR Josh Imatorbhebhe

Josh Imatorbhebhe may be one wide receiver who could be a surprise pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Imatorbhebhe started his college career at the University of Southern California (USC) before transferring to Illinois in 2019. Most of his success has come in the two years he has spent in Illinois.

Josh Imatorbhebhe is currently the 128th-ranked overall prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft, according to thedraftnetwork.com. That puts him being drafted around the fourth round of the Draft. He could potentially go sooner than the fourth round, though.

Imatorebhebhe recorded a 46.5 inch vertical on his Pro Day and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds. Not to mention, he posted a broad jump of 11' 2", numbers that could have increased his draft stock tremendously.

Loving the easy confidence of Illinois WR Josh Imatorbhebhe on @gmfb. Whoever drafts him later this month is going to get a great character and a hell of an athlete. His 46.5-inch vertical jump at his pro day would have set a new NFL Combine record. pic.twitter.com/oqpEZmebxz — Simon Head (@simonhead) April 2, 2021

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landing spots for the former Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe.

#1 2021 NFL Draft Rumors: New York Giants could select Josh Imatorbhebh (3rd-round 76th pick)

Illinois vs Michigan State

The New York Giants added Kenny Golladay this off-season. Coming into the 2021 off-season, it was the Giants' plan to find Jones a true number one wide receiver.

After signing Golladay, the Giants will now look to add depth to their wide receiver group. Josh Imatorbhebhe could be a great addition to the Giants in this regard.

Josh Imatorbhebhe killed his pro day last week with an insane vertical jump and posted solid athletic numbers.



He’s a matchup nightmare with his ability to separate and win contested footballs. pic.twitter.com/bIJsSNj0To — John Vogel (@johndavogel) March 29, 2021

#2 2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Tampa Bay Buccaneers could select Josh Imatorbhebhe (3rd-round 95th pick)

Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are yet to reach a deal with wide receiver Antonio Brown.

If Josh Imatorbhebhe is still available when the Buccaneers pick in the third round, they could potentially select him with the 95th overall pick.

Imatorbhebhe could start his NFL career catching passes from the greatest quarterback of all time. Tampa Bay could be a great fit for the Illinois wide receiver.

#3 2021 NFL Draft Rumors: New England Patriots could select Josh Imatorbhebhe (3rd-round 96th compensatory pick)

New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams

The New England Patriots have added a variety of wide receivers during the 2021 NFL free agency period.

They could look to add a few more during the 2021 NFL Draft. Josh Imatorbhebhe could be a good option to be drafted by one of the best coaches in NFL history.

Imatorbhebhe could be the best athlete that the Patriots may have at wide receiver if he is selected with the 96th overall pick.