2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Which non-QBs could San Francisco 49ers select with their No. 3 pick?

Ever since the San Francisco 49ers acquired the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft in a blockbuster trade, NFL analysts and fans have tried to decipher which quarterback the team could select. But what if they don't?

The San Francisco 49ers could very well go a different route and use their no. 3 pick on a non-quarterback player. And there's plenty of worthy options available.

On that note, here are three non-quarterbacks the San Francisco 49ers could select with their no. 3 overall pick:

San Francisco 49ers Draft Option #1: Ja'Marr Chase (LSU Wide Receiver)

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU

If the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets pass on Ja'Marr Chase with their first and second picks, respectively, the San Francisco 49ers could snag one of the draft's best players.

Chase opted out last season, but the 6' 1", 200-pound receiver was an absolute stud in Baton Rouge. He totaled 2,093 yards and 23 touchdowns in just two seasons and was given the Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2019 as the best receiver in college football.

During that season, Chase played in Joe Brady's ultra-explosive offense, proving he not only has the talent but also the football intelligence to learn and operate in complex NFL schemes. That would mesh perfectly with renowned offensive coach Kyle Shanahan.

Advertisement

San Francisco 49ers Draft Option #2: Penei Sewell (Oregon Offensive Lineman)

Oregon vs Arizona State

Penei Sewell has long been considered one of the best offensive linemen college football has seen in a while. The San Francisco 49ers would be setting themselves up for O-line prosperity by drafting him.

At 6' 6" and 325 pounds, Sewell has physical traits that can't be debated. And his college career leaves little to be questioned, too, as he won both the Morris and Outland Trophies in 2019 before opting out last season.

Lol Penei Sewell would just do stuff like this and no one would bat an eye. pic.twitter.com/BccoDKBEDG — Inside The Draft (@Jacobkeppen) March 24, 2021

Advertisement

Sewell appears to be an absolute gem with a bright future in the NFL. So the San Francisco 49ers would do well to select him and build their offensive line around him for years to come.

San Francisco 49ers Draft Option #3: Micah Parsons (Penn State Linebacker)

Purdue vs Penn State

The San Francisco 49ers could decide to focus on defense with their third overall pick. If so, it doesn't get better, at least in this draft class, than Micah Parsons.

The 6' 3", 245-pound linebacker was one of multiple Nittany Lions who impressed NFL scouts and analysts at Penn State's recent Pro Day. But his college career does enough talking on its own.

LB1 Micah Parsons' Penn State Pro Day 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XSJceKuPEy — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 25, 2021

Micah Parsons was a First-Team All-American and First-Team All-Big Ten in 2019 after notching 109 tackles, five sacks and four forced fumbles. He opted out last season.