2021 NFL Draft: Top 3 offensive line prospects for the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are in need of both an interior offensive lineman and an offensive tackle. Chicago have the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They are still uncertain about their starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

There are big questions that the Chicago Bears will need to answer with their 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. If Mac Jones is still available, we could potentially see the Bears draft a quarterback. Mac Jones is the only quarterback that the Bears will consider at number 20. If he is not there, they will address their offensive line.

With that being said, let's take a look at the three offensive lineman that the Chicago Bears should consider with their 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Draft: 3 offensive lineman for the Chicago Bears to select with their 20th overall pick

Chicago Bears offensive line

The Chicago Bears offensive line gave up 35 sacks during the 2020-2021 NFL season. Those 35 sacks amounted to the Bears losing 234 yards. This is the main reason why the Bears will look to start rebuilding their offensive line.

We list out three names that the Bears could select:

#1 Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

Michigan OT Jalen Mayfield

The former University of Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield has all the skills to be a starting tackle in the NFL. Playing offensive tackle in the Big Ten, Jalen Mayfield has gone up against NFL talent. The 2020 college football season hurt Mayfield's draft stock.

2021 Mock Draft



The #Bears definitely need to work on the O-Line. One of these two would be my first round pick.



Alex Leatherwood (Alabama):

22y/o 6’6” 312lbs



Jalen Mayfield (Michigan):

20y/o 6’5” 320lbs#TomsTalks pic.twitter.com/vcHjvcrkSo — DaBearsTalk (@DaBearsBall1) February 21, 2021

Mayfield only started two games for the Wolverines during the 2020 season. This puts his total starts up to 15 during his time at Michigan. Jalen Mayfield has the skill-set to be the starting right tackle for the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL season.

#2 Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma

Oklahoma IOL Creed Humphrey

Creed Humphrey is a reliable interior offensive lineman for the Chicago Bears. He started 36 straight games for the Oklahoma Sooners in his college career. Humphrey blocked upfront for one of the most explosive fast-paced offenses in college football.

Most valuable Centers in football last season (per PFF Wins Above Average):

1. Landon Dickerson, Alabama

2. Drake Jackson, Kentucky

3. Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/lXEcmNpCth — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 16, 2021

The former Oklahoma Sooner has tremendous size, strength, and football IQ that will carry him a long way in the NFL. Creed Humphrey could be the starting center for the Chicago Bears in the second season of his NFL career. His explosiveness off the football gives him the upper hand against defensive tackles. Humphrey is set for a successful NFL career if the Bears decide to select him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

#3 Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz

Dillon Radunz has been labeled as the best FCS offensive lineman in the 2021 NFL Draft. He started left tackle at one of the most successful college football programs in history. Radunz has played at North Dakota State and has been successful.

Dillon Radunz has shown his strengths in the run blocking department which will help him in Chicago. The Bears are a run-first offense and Radunz will make a perfect fit for their offensive line. Radunz has the frame to gain more mass and that is something the Bears will put on him starting day one. He has all the skills to be their starting left tackle in year one.