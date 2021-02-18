2021 NFL Draft: Where will Ohio State CB Shaun Wade land?

When the Big Ten announced that the 2020 college football season was being postponed, Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Shaun Wade opted out to work on his NFL draft stock. Upon the season's resumption, Wade decided to come back to play one more year.

Shaun Wade needed this past season to prove that he is one of the top cornerbacks in college football. Wade had a decent 2020 season for the Buckeyes, recording 34 total tackles, two interceptions and one touchdown.

Wade is the only cornerback prospect that has been under the microscope during the 2020 college football season. NFL scouts wanted to see what the Buckeyes corner could bring to their franchise. The question is, did Shaun Wade help or hurt his draft stock in his junior year at Ohio State?

Where will Shaun Wade land in the 2021 NFL Draft?

During the first half of the 2021 College Football Playoffs National Championship game Shaun Wade looked defeated. The Ohio State Buckeyes secondary was torched by Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith, who racked up over 200 yards receiving and three first-half touchdowns against the Buckeyes defense.

There were times in the first half and second half of the game that we saw Wade jogging to his assignments. Shaun Wade picked the wrong time to slack off in coverage. The national championship game was his chance to show that he can keep up with NFL talent.

Devonta Smith was the best player in college football in 2020. Coming into the game, Wade knew he had his hands full but wanted the challenge. After being torched a few times in the first half, Wade looked shell-shocked as it started to show on the field.

Shaun Wade is a perfect example of not judging a player on a single game. Wade has not often had games like the national championship game. The former Buckeye will likely hear him name in the second or third round of the 2021 NFL draft.

There are three teams that could benefit from the skill set that comes along with drafting Wade. Shaun Wade has all the ability to have a successful NFL career. Which NFL teams would be interested in drafting Shaun Wade?

2021 NFL Draft: Predictions for Ohio State CB Shaun Wade

-- Second-round: Cleveland Browns

-- Third-round: Dallas Cowboys

-- Third-round: Carolina Panthers