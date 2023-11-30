2024 NFL Draft Rumors: Bears to trade Justin Fields to Raiders and select Drake Maye

If mock 2024 NFL drafts are to be belived, the Bears will trade Justin Fields to the Raiders and draft Drake Maye. The upcoming class of quarterbacks is a deep one and many people believe that Chicago is ready to move on from their quarterback due to his struggles to improve the team.

Chris Traposso of CBS Sports certainly is one of them. He believes that Justin Fields' progress is being hampered by the situation in Chicago and both parties can get a win-win situation. They can draft Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft. With them carrying the Carolina Panthers' first-round this year, it is most likely that the Bears will pick right away once the draft countdown starts.

To make space for the incoming rookie quarterback, he says that Justin Fields should be traded to a quarterback-needy team like the Las Vegas Raiders. In return, he envisages the Bears getting a second-round pick and a conditional 2025 third-round selection. He puts the 2024 NFL Draft second-rounder as 43rd overall and the condition he imposes is that the current Chicago quarterback plays 75 percent of the snaps with his new team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

2024 NFL Draft brings other opportunities for Chicago Bears instead of drafting Drake Maye

Because of the woeful performance of the Carolina Panthers, the Bears are likely to have the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead of drafting a quarterback like Drake Maye or Caleb Williams, they can keep faith with their current quarterback and get some weapons around him.

Someone like Marvin Harrison Jr., who is expected to be the top wide receiver in this draft could be an answer.

Expand Tweet

Raiders not the only one who could do with Justin Fields

If, however, Chicago decides that they are moving on from Justin Fields, then the Raiders are not the only option. In fact, the quarterback might feel that Las Vegas is not an ideal destination given how much they have been in flux over the past few seasons.

A better option might then emerge with a team like the Los Angeles Rams. Unlike the Raiders, they have a competent team structure and coach Sean McVay does wonders to quarterbacks. If Justin Fields can sit behind Matthew Stafford and learn the plays for a year, he can replace the veteran when the Super Bowl winner hangs up his cleats.

That might be better for his development instead of going to a place like Las Vegas where they do not even know who their next permanent coach might be.