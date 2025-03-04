2025 NFL draft rumors: Cowboys make decision on Ashton Jeanty pursuit, per insider

Ashton Jeanty is going against the trend. Over the past decade and a half, the running back position has been widely devalued throughout the NFL; as proof, Jonathon Brooks, the 46th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, was the first runner to be taken off the board.

Jeanty, who played for Boise State, is set to become a first-round pick. His past season was excellent, as he had excellent numbers during 2024 and finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, second only to Travis Hunter, the famous two-way player from the Colorado Buffaloes.

In many mock drafts, the running back has been mocked by the Dallas Cowboys. Owner Jerry Jones has an old-school mentality regarding running backs, using a top 5 pick in Ezekiel Elliott (2016) at a time when the position was already losing plenty of value in recruitment.

However, a report from The Athletic states that it's unlikely that he'll see Jeanty joining the Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team did not meet with the running back during the NFL scouting combine

"Though running back is one of Dallas’ biggest needs, it doesn’t sound like they view it as their top priority at No. 12. Ashton could be the pick, but it’s sounding more likely they will go in a different direction. This is considered a strong running backs class. Targeting one in the second or third round seems like a better bet than Ashton at No. 12."

Which teams could be looking to draft Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Apart from the Cowboys, a popular destination for the running back in mock drafts has been the Denver Broncos, who also have a huge need in the running back position. The Broncos are unlikely to re-sign Javonte Williams and he's set to become a free agent on March 12.

Renowned draft analyst Mel Kiper told Sports Illustrated in January that he's against taking a running back in the first round, but stated that Jeanty was "a top 10 player" in the 2025 class. Josh Edwards, from CBS Sports, also mocked him going to Denver in the first round of the recruitment in a recent simulation.

