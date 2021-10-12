NFL Rumors: 3 remaining free agents the Buccaneers should pursue

The 2021-2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers have largely resembled the team that turned it on in last year’s playoffs to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

In those playoffs, the Bucs defeated Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes to bring home a second Super Bowl ring to the franchise and a seventh Super Bowl ring to Tom Brady.

With a highly competitive conference and several injuries occurring so early in the season, here are three free agents that the Buccaneers should look to acquire.

NFL Rumors: 3 free agents the Buccaneers should sign

#1 – Tramon Williams

Tramon Williams is a former NFL cornerback whose last action was in the 2020 season in which he played a total of seven games for the Baltimore Ravens. The Buccaneers have suffered many injuries to their secondary, including cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has also missed time after having to exit a previous game with an injury. The Buccaneers have already signed former free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman, so the addition of Williams would be a definite upgrade at this time.

#2 – Sean Lee

Sean Lee is a former linebacker who played 11 years as a Dallas Cowboy. Lee was known as one of the most fundamental tacklers in the game during his time in the league.

He was a two-time Pro Bowler and was even chosen to the All-Pro team once (2016). His last action came in the 2020 season with the Cowboys, although in a limited capacity due to injuries that cut his career short.

With the Buccaneers recently having a rash of injuries to fellow linebackers Lavonte David and Jason Pierre-Paul (who have been injured since earlier in the season), the signing of Sean Lee would give the Bucs a veteran presence while some of their key players get healthy.

#3 – Geno Atkins

In the NFL, depth among the offensive and defensive lines is imperative due to the physical nature of the positions. So having a stable of bodies on the roster in those positions bodes well for teams (just ask the 2017 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles).

Former Cincinnati Bengals star defensive tackle Geno Atkins last played in the 2020 NFL season, but during his time in the league, he was one of the best at his position. During his 10 years in the league, Atkins was a two-time first-team All-Pro, a one-time second-team All-Pro, and an eight-time Pro Bowler.

PFF @PFF QB pressures among DIs since 2010:

1. Geno Atkins - 580

2. Aaron Donald - 579

3. Ndamukong Suh - 559

Atkins was also named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team.

If the Buccaneers were to make a move on even one of these players, it would be one step closer to bringing Brady to Super Bowl ring number eight and Super Bowl ring number three for the franchise.

