NFL Rumors: 3 remaining free agents the Packers should pursue

The Green Bay Packers have had a great start to the 2021-2022 NFL season. After what was an aberration in their opening day blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints by a score of 38-3, the Packers have been on fire.

With a 4-1 record, they lead the NFC North division and once again have Aaron Rodgers playing like the current reigning NFL MVP that he is.

However, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur will be the first to tell you that the NFC is loaded with competition.

With heavy-hitters such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals, the Packers’ brass should be in the mindset of trying to bolster the roster with the hopes of competing for a trophy that the cheese-heads feel is rightfully theirs by name: the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Here are three free agents that the Packers should look to sign today.

#1 – Matt Bryant

In the Packers’ 25-22 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, Packers kicker Mason Crosby missed three field goals. Thankfully for Crosby and the Packers, they were able to pull out a victory.

But what if those misses came in a crucial playoff game? Or a Super Bowl? With their season possibly being on the line at any given time, the Packers should look to sign free agent kicker Matt Bryant.

Bryant last played in 2019 with the Atlanta Falcons. He retired with a career field-goal kicking percentage of 85.6 and has scored a total of 1,758 points. It would behoove coach LaFleur to at least kick the tires on this retired kicker.

#2 – Tramon Williams

Former Packers cornerback Tramon Williams just recently retired as a Packers player on March 16 of this year. With their star cornerback Jaire Alexander being placed on injured reserve for a severe shoulder injury, a player like Williams would be a perfect fit in the secondary.

He already knows the scheme, so the primary factor to inquire about would be his current level of conditioning and his mental space.

#3 – Cam Newton

Free agent quarterback Cam Newton is no stranger to rumors being told of his possible signing to certain teams. He was released in the preseason by the New England Patriots after losing the battle for the starting job to rookie Mac Jones.

With Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love having only a few snaps in the NFL, it would benefit the Packers to have a veteran and former NFL MVP on the roster in case the unthinkable happens to Rodgers.

