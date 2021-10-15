NFL Rumors: 3 remaining free agents the Seahawks should pursue

The Seattle Seahawks find themselves in a position that they haven’t been in since the end of the 2011 season and that is starting a game without quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm. During the Seahawks’ Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson suffered a severe injury to his middle finger.

He had successful surgery the day after the game but is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks.

The Seahawks also have injuries at the running back position and on the defensive side of the ball. If the Seahawks are looking to win arguably the most competitive division in the NFL, they will need to sign some key players to help them in their quest.

Here are three free agents that the Seattle Seahawks should go after in order to continue their pursuit of a Super Bowl championship.

NFL Rumors: 3 free agents that would improve the Seattle Seahawks

#1 – Cam Newton, QB

With the injury to Russell Wilson, all eyes are now on backup quarterback Geno Smith to lead the way until Wilson can return. Although Smith put on a more than decent showing when he went into the game when Wilson became injured, it may be best for the Seahawks to sign a veteran quarterback who has experience playing in big games.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton would fit the bill here as he has played in a Super Bowl and has the experience the Seahawks need to navigate the treacherous NFC West, led by the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Cam also still has the scrambling ability to get out of trouble, but with weapons such as DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, that may not be necessary.

#2 – Marlon Mack, running back

Technically, running back Marlon Mack is not a free agent, as he is signed with the Indianapolis Colts. However, Mack and the Colts are actively seeking to trade him and they are working as a team to do so.

Seahawks running back Chris Carson has a chronic neck condition that has the potential to hold him out indefinitely. When it comes to neck, back, and spinal injuries, it’s always best to err on the side of caution.

Indy SportsOne @IndySportsOne Report: The Chiefs are among teams showing interest in trading for Colts' RB Marlon Mack.Mack finished with 5 carries, 47 yards (9.4 average) against the Ravens on MNF. Report: The Chiefs are among teams showing interest in trading for Colts' RB Marlon Mack.Mack finished with 5 carries, 47 yards (9.4 average) against the Ravens on MNF. https://t.co/yNAG14lDdT

Marlon Mack could provide the experience and explosiveness needed to help carry the team until Chris Carson is completely healthy. Although Alex Collins has done an admirable job filling in, Mack’s has shown that he is a proven commodity in the NFL during his four years of experience.

However, the Seahawks should act quickly as other teams are interested in signing Mack as well.

#3 – Tramon Williams, cornerback

Former Packers cornerback Tramon Williams recently retired on March 16, 2021. However, his ball skills are certainly needed in the Seahawks’ secondary. Cornerback Tre Flowers has been abysmal in his play this year, with opposing quarterbacks torching him for a 139.6 passer rating for receivers he was covering.

With more than 30 interceptions, 677 tackles and 153 pass deflections, Williams is worth taking a flyer on.

And look at the bright side...it appears as if the Seahawks can’t go anywhere but up at that position.

