NFL Rumors: 3 remaining free agents the Raiders should pursue

Amidst the Jon Gruden scandal, the Las Vegas Raiders are still trying to move forward as a football team. The Raiders find themselves facing the rest of the season without their head coach. They started 3-0 but are now on a two-game losing streak.

Certain parts of the team, such as Derek Carr and his offensive weapons, have been superb. But other areas, such as the offensive and defensive lines, have disappointed.

It's still early enough in the season for the Raiders to make some moves and be in playoff contention. Signing these three players could help put them over the hump.

3 remaining free agents the Raiders should pursue

#1 – Kelechi Osemele

The biggest concern the Raiders have had this year is their offensive line. In the running game, they haven't been able to create room to run. And for Derek Carr to be at his best, he needs to be well protected. Kelechi Osemele is a former Raiders player who would beef up the interior.

Nate Tice @Nate_Tice Fun to see Kelechi Osemele back. Check out #70 going for the judo throw. Fun to see Kelechi Osemele back. Check out #70 going for the judo throw. https://t.co/ovlAOXVncV

Osemele played for the Raiders from 2016 through 2018. In the running game, he's so strong he can throw defenders down like ragdolls. His athleticism isn't what it once was at 32 years old. But he would help the running game tremendously. Once Richie Incognito is off IR, that would give the Raiders two dependable guards in the running game.

#2 – Tre Boston

Tre Boston has been one of the most disrespected players in the NFL since he joined the league in 2014. His production slipped in 2020, which is why he remains unsigned. But throughout his career, he's been one of the best coverage safeties in all of football.

Steve Palazzolo @PFF_Steve Panthers release safety Tre Boston. He was used around the line of scrimmage much more than in previous years. Still a very good free safety.From 2017-20, one of the best free safety @PFF coverage grades in the league Panthers release safety Tre Boston. He was used around the line of scrimmage much more than in previous years. Still a very good free safety.From 2017-20, one of the best free safety @PFF coverage grades in the league https://t.co/j0s9RUrmiN

Boston is a turnover machine, which the Raiders could certainly use. The Raiders have just one interception through five games on defense. Boston had 11 interceptions from 2017 through 2019.

Boston could replace Johnathan Abram, who is incredibly inconsistent. Abram struggles most in coverage but offers big hits. Boston can move around the field as much as Abram and anchor coverage better.

#3 – Geno Atkins

Geno Atkins would unanimously be the best defensive tackle of his generation if it weren't for Aaron Donald. Atkins has 75.5 career sacks and is a disruptor on the interior. Carl Nassib and Yannick Ngakoue have been superb as edge rushers. But the interior of the defensive line hasn't produced at a high level yet.

Also Read

The Raiders are tied for 13th in sacks, notching 11 total. But Atkins would also help the run defense, which gives up the eighth-most yards per game in the NFL. Atkins is past his prime and may not be the Pro Bowl talent he used to be. But he can still produce in a rotational role with the rest of the Raiders defensive line.

Edited by Samuel Green