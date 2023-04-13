NFL Rumors: $4.5BN drama-free franchise tipped as reason for Jeff Bezos ditching Washington Commanders bid

Uncertainty continues to plague the Washington Commanders' future. The franchise, which has now been put up for sale by owner Dan Snyder, continues to search for suitable bids to see a change in ownership.

One name that was frequently linked with a move for the franchise was Jeff Bezos. The Amazon founder, though, never launched an official bid and it was recently reported that he has now pulled out of the race to take over the team based out of the capital.

One interesting development, though, seems to suggest that Bezos has turned his attention elsewhere. According to a report by the Washington Post, this time it's an NFC West side that he's eyeing on buying.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One insider reported that the Seattle Seahawks are a team that Bezos could definitely consider going forward:

“Bezos knows that Seattle is sitting there.”

This isn't the first time the Amazon billionaire has been linked with a bid for the Seahawks. Earlier in the year, reports surfaced that Bezos was interested in purchasing the franchise if a move for the Commanders didn't materialize.

Purchasing the Seattle-based franchise would be a much more convenient option for Bezos. With the franchise valued at nearly $1.5 billion cheaper than the Commanders, he could definitely save on a ton of money.

Apart from that, Commanders' turbulent history behind the scenes is something that most new owners would look to avoid.

Rockets owner claims he had $5.6 billion bid rejected by Commanders

Dan Snyder isn't letting his beloved franchise go for cheap. According to reports, he has set the team's valuation at $6 billion and he doesn't plan on budging when it comes to securing a sale.

ALSO READ - "Had total Rodgers vibes" - Ted Lasso's Zava and Aaron Rodgers comparison baffles NFL fans

Recently, Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta revealed that he had a $5.6 billion bid rejected by the ownership.

Nicki Jhabvala @NickiJhabvala Tilman Fertitta said during an interview with @CNBC today that he bid $5.6 billion on the Commanders, but "at some point you've got to draw a line in the sand." Tilman Fertitta said during an interview with @CNBC today that he bid $5.6 billion on the Commanders, but "at some point you've got to draw a line in the sand." https://t.co/7NpKM1Fb4X

The NFC East team has several other problems to deal with through this long-draw ownership tussle. With fans desperate for change, Snyder has named his price to take the team off his hands.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes