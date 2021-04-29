NFL trade rumors: 5 teams that are likely to trade up or down in Round 1

NFL teams will enter the 2021 draft with as many as 11 picks and as few as three, likely leading to future movement along the draft board.

The Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles enter the draft with double-digit picks. The Eagles lead the way with 11.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks own the fewest selections with three.

The Patriots, Eagles and Chicago Bears are likely to move up in the first round of the draft, while the Detroit Lions and New York Giants are likely to move down.

Patriots likely to move up to get quarterback

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton passes against the New York Jets on Jan. 3, 2021

The New England Patriots' biggest need is at quarterback despite re-signing Cam Newton to a one-year deal, and ESPN's Mel Kiper said he'd be "really surprised" if the Patriots didn't move up.

This year's draft features five elite quarterback prospects -- Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance. With Matt Ryan under center, the Atlanta Falcons don't have a need at QB and could be potential trade partners with New England.

Eagles likely to trade into top 10

One of the biggest needs the Philadelphia Eagles have is at wide receiver, and there are three prospects at the position who could go in the top 10.

One possibility is a deal with the Panthers, who own the eighth pick in the draft, allowing Philadelphia to potentially reunite quarterback Justin Fields with 2020 Heisman winner DeVonta Smith.

Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer said during a pre-draft news conference that he is "very open to moving back."

Chicago Bears trade up for a QB

After the Bears' reported trade offer to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson -- three first-round picks, a 2021 third-round pick and two starters -- was denied, it's likely Chicago will be aggressive again in pursuit of a quarterback.

After the Broncos traded a sixth-round draft pick to the Panthers for Teddy Bridgewater, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, they could be willing to deal their No. 9 pick to Chicago.

Lions likely to deal back

If Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell is off the board by the seventh pick and the Detroit Lions decide not to take Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, they could trade back. The Lions own six selections and have needs at several positions, including offensive and defensive tackle, linebacker, wide receiver, cornerback and safety.

Trading back from No. 7 overall would provide them with more picks to address those positions.

Giants likely to trade back

The New York Giants are another team with six picks that could benefit from adding more selections. They have several needs, including offensive tackle, defensive end, defensive tackle and wide receiver. If Rashawn Slater is off the board by No. 11, the Giants could swap it for more picks.