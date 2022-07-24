NFL Rumors: Insider report hints at Saints star Alvin Kamara avoiding suspension

Alvin Kamara will appear in a Las Vegas court next month after he was arrested on suspicion of felony battery on the eve of last season's Pro Bowl. The optics are certainly not good for the New Orleans Saints superstar. Police allegedly have video footage of Kamara and a couple of accomplices punching the victim repeatedly and rendering him unconscious.

It is also reported that the victim suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured eye socket. Kamara's troubles have flown somewhat under the radar this offseason, as the focus has been primarily on Deshaun Watson.

That doesn't mean that it has gone totally unnoticed. Many experts believe that the Saints running back could be looking at a six-game suspension, regardless of what happens in court.

However, New Orleans Saints beat writer Nick Underhill, claims that Kamara could possibly avoid a suspension altogether. Appearing on the Establish the Run podcast, Underhill shared the following insight:

"I have questions, you know, so let's just assume he plays all season. I have no idea how this one is gonna turn out either, some people think that it's going to happen, some people don't. It's kind of like stalled in the court process."

Underhill continued:

"There's a lot of wonderment, if like a video were to come out of this, like a video certainly exists somewhere. It hasn't come out yet, so it doesn't seem like it's gonna leak. But if it does and people kinda see, that changes the perception of it. Does the league have to act quicker? There are just too many contingencies here."

Alvin Kamara would not be the only NFL player suspended for part of the 2022 season

Alvin Kamara - NFL Pro Bowl

If Alvin Kamara were to miss time in 2022 through suspension, which is the most likely outcome, he would not be the only player to do so. While we may not yet have a resolution from the Deshaun Watson investigation, some NFL players have fallen foul of the NFL.

Most notable was Arizona Cardinals All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins was suspended for six games for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs. It was assumed Hopkins received four games for the PED and a further two games for using a masking agent. However, that was thrown into doubt this week when the NFLPA claimed that Hopkins had not tested positive for any masking agent.

"It wasn't on me. I'm a natural.. It was called Ostarine. There was 0.1% found in my system.. (that's) contamination, not something directly taken. My team and I are still trying to figure out what's going on."



@12SportsAZ @12News @DeAndreHopkins on his 6-game PED suspension:"It wasn't on me. I'm a natural.. It was called Ostarine. There was 0.1% found in my system.. (that's) contamination, not something directly taken. My team and I are still trying to figure out what's going on." .@DeAndreHopkins on his 6-game PED suspension:"It wasn't on me. I'm a natural.. It was called Ostarine. There was 0.1% found in my system.. (that's) contamination, not something directly taken. My team and I are still trying to figure out what's going on." @12SportsAZ @12News https://t.co/diK9a2jdT1

Hopkins is one of five players to have received a PED suspension since the end of last season. Los Angeles Rams defensive Bobby Brown, New York Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard and Buffalo Bills ILB Andre Smith have all been hit with similar suspensions.

Chris Rosvoglou @RosvoglouReport Just got to wait until Aug. 1 before we learn a lot more about Alvin Kamara's situation.



If his case lingers into the season, history tells us his looming suspension could get delayed. Just got to wait until Aug. 1 before we learn a lot more about Alvin Kamara's situation. If his case lingers into the season, history tells us his looming suspension could get delayed.

New England Patriots DT Daniel Ekuale has also been suspended by the NFL, although his case has not yet been disclosed by the league. Calvin Ridley has an ongoing suspension that will last the entire 2022 season for gambling.

Will Alvin Kamara be next, and if so, for how long?

