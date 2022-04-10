NFL Rumors: Analyst proposes eyebrow raising trade involving DK Metcalf and Baker Mayfield 

ESPN NFL analyst Jake Trotter posed a hypothetical trade scenario in which Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is traded to the Cleveland Browns for Baker Mayfield. Trotter also has the Seahawks receiving a 2023 second-round pick.

Trotter said Cleveland needs to move on from Mayfield anyway, and this would be a chance to do so. He stated:

The Browns need to unload Mayfield anyway, and packaging him with a second-rounder might entice Seattle. Cleveland, which traded away its first-round pick in the 2022 draft to acquire Deshaun Watson, likely would only deal next year's pick so that it could keep its top pick (No. 44) this year.

Trotter added that Seattle could be an ideal spot for the quarterback, providing Mayfield the chance to be a starter this upcoming season. Trotter said:

Seattle could be a decent landing spot for Mayfield, who would seemingly mesh with coach Pete Carroll and the type of offense he wants to run. The Seahawks might provide Mayfield with his best chance to start in 2022.

Trotter concluded that this possible move could give the Browns a receiving duo of Metcalf and Cooper for new quarterback Deshaun Watson, stating:

For the Browns, Metcalf and Amari Cooper would give them an imposing front-line receiving duo. They are looking for a No. 2 wideout, but landing Metcalf would give them two No. 1-caliber options for Watson.

DK Metcalf and Baker Mayfield’s NFL Careers

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

The receiver was drafted by Seattle in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. In his rookie season, he caught 58 passes for 900 yards receiving and recorded seven touchdowns.

He finished second in all three categories for Seattle in the 2019 season. The following season, he had 83 receptions, 1,303 yards receiving, and 10 touchdowns for the Seahawks.

His 1,303 yards were the seventh-most in the NFL in 2020 and he made his first Pro Bowl as well. In 2021, the 24-year-old had 75 receptions, 967 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns. The 12 touchdowns were the fourth-most in the NFL.

Mayfield was the number one overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Browns.

He’s started 59 games for Cleveland in his career. He has 14,125 passing yards, 92 touchdowns, and 56 interceptions and led the Browns to the playoffs in the 2020 season.

We’ll see if either player is moved this offseason before the start of the 2022 season.

