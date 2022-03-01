NFL Trade Rumors: Analyst suggests Colts could pick up veteran AFC QB to replace Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz's time with the Indianapolis Colts is fast running out. NFL analyst Cody Benjamin has looked at 13 quarterback possibilities this offseason and has given his take on the Colts' situation.

Benjamin wrote an article for CBS Sports and stated that one quarterback to replace Wentz in Indianapolis is Las Vegas Raiders star, Derek Carr.

Benjamin went on to state that new head coach Josh McDaniels might be less inclined to offer an extension to Carr given he is yet to coach him, and with Carr moving to the Colts, it is a significant upgrade over Wentz.

"Probably the boldest of all the moves here, this one runs counter to public compliments from new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who may very well be exploring an extension for Carr," Benjamin wrote.

"But is he really ready to sign a lucrative long-term commitment to a veteran he’s yet to coach?" Benjamin continued. "The Colts, on the other hand, have an owner overly eager to upgrade after years of stopgaps. Carr is one of the few actual upgrade possibilities outside of a blockbuster swing at Wilson, and he’d keep Indy squarely in the playoff hunt."

Is Carson Wentz not the answer for the Colts?

Given that the Colts were so close to a playoff spot last season, it may come as a shock to some that the team is actively looking to improve the quarterback situation.

Sir Yacht🛥 @SirYacht_ Carson Wentz just threw the worst interception I’ve ever seen since Brandon Weeden’s pick with the Browns Carson Wentz just threw the worst interception I’ve ever seen since Brandon Weeden’s pick with the Browns https://t.co/JzAX39Hxco

Wentz went 9-8 last season, largely thanks to Jonathan Taylor's superb running ability, but it was the quarterback's inability to come through in the crunch that left many wondering if he is the guy to take the Colts back to the promised land.

Needing a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars to secure their playoff spot, Wentz and the Colts simply did not show up and were soundly beaten. His stats make for good reading to some extent, but stats can be misleading.

He finished with 3,563 passing yards and 27 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. The 29-year-old also had eight fumbles. Seven interceptions is good for a full season, but more often than not, they came at horrible times and cost his team games.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



The The #Raiders don't want to trade QB Derek Carr and are closing on a contract extension, per @caplannfl The #Colts recently looked into acquiring Carr but were turned down. Caplan adds that "Last year around this time, he was 100% available." The #Raiders don't want to trade QB Derek Carr and are closing on a contract extension, per @caplannfl The #Colts recently looked into acquiring Carr but were turned down. Caplan adds that "Last year around this time, he was 100% available." https://t.co/Kb5w1m53vu

Meanwhile, Carr threw nine interceptions during the year but was able to overcome those and take his team to the postseason. He is an upgrade over the former Philadelphia Eagle, and as Benjamin wrote, he is one of a handful of upgrades that the Colts will not have to break the bank for.

With the offseason just starting to hit its stride, there is a lot to play out, and it is going to make for interesting observation.

Edited by Piyush Bisht