Jimmy Garoppolo is on the shelf again. Does this mean the San Francisco 49ers will walk away from their starting quarterback for good?

Not long after the news broke that San Francisco’s face of the franchise was going on injured reserve again, though only temporarily, speculation began that this could be the last time we see Garoppolo in a 49ers uniform.

As for Jimmy G’s future, the fit for where he should go play next seemed natural: The New England Patriots.

Linking this player to this franchise was too convenient. It was the New England Patriots that drafted Garoppolo in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. And Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did Garoppolo a favor by trading him to the 49ers in 2017, giving Garoppolo the opportunity to start he would never get in New England as long as Tom Brady was still on the team.

But just because it makes too much sense doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do.

NFL Trade Rumors: Pros and cons of Jimmy Garoppolo with the 49ers

If the 49ers truly are willing to move on from Garoppolo after this season, ask "why" first. He’s 22-8 with San Francisco, completing 67.5 percent of his passes with an almost 2-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and he's compiled a 98.1 passer rating in four seasons.

Garoppolo got the 49ers to the Super Bowl, but came up short.

And he led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance last season, the first time for San Francisco since 2012.

That’s a pretty good resume Garoppolo produced in four years. But there’s also a problem.

Despite his success, Garoppolo just hasn’t been durable. He has played in just 30 of the 57 possible games he’s been with the 49ers.

A franchise expects to be able to count on their franchise quarterback. He’s supposed to be out on the field every Sunday for the team. Appearing in a little more than half the games with the 49ers might not good enough. San Francisco might be done with the Eastern Illinois product.

NFL Trade Rumors: What Garoppolo with the New England Patriots again might look like

If Garoppolo’s career takes him back to New England, he’d probably be welcomed back with open arms.

According to reports, Belichick didn’t want to trade Garoppolo in the first place. Almost four years after being forced to say goodbye, Belichick could be reunited with Garoppolo.

Garoppolo developed as a backup to Tom Brady with the Patriots

And what’s not to love? In six quarters as a starter with the Patriots, Garoppolo was outstanding. He completed 68 percent of his passes for 502 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions, a 113.3 passer rating, and two wins.

Garoppolo performing like that every week would be possible if back with the New England Patriots. He would be working with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels again. The foundation for a successful return to New England would be in place.

The question is how bad Belichick would want Garoppolo back. To ensure he gets his player, Belichick likely would have to trade for Jimmy G. That would include assuming Garoppolo’s remaining salary. He’s owed $24.1 million in 2021 and $24.2 million in 2022.

That’s a lot of money to risk on a player that has had problems with staying on the field. New England has firsthand experience with this problem with Garoppolo. He would had started the first four games of 2016 (when Brady was suspended for "Deflategate") if he didn’t get injured.

Belichick acquired a second-round pick for Garoppolo when the New England Patriots traded him to San Francisco. It might not be worth it to give the 49ers the same to bring Garoppolo back.

If the 49ers are done with Garoppolo, maybe the best move for the Patriots would be to just wait. There might not be much of a market for an expensive signal caller that can’t stay on the field. If there are no takers, San Francisco would cut Garoppolo, making him a free agent.

That’s probably the best opportunity for the Patriots to make their move to bring him back. The contract would be under New England’s terms and Garoppolo would have a legitimate shot to compete for the starting job.

Not that the New England Patriots should pin all their hopes on Jimmy G. His injury history should encourage Belichick to explore additional options to find a permanent solution. That should include drafting a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft, maybe with a first or second-round selection.

Garoppolo would have the opportunity to finally become the franchise quarterback of the Patriots. And New England would have insurance in case Garoppolo’s injury track record remains the same. Either way, both the player and the franchise would get what they want.

