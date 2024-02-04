Anonymous NFL owner claims Jerry Jones is 'swinging for the fences' as Cowboys lose Dan Quinn to Commanders

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are searching for a new defensive coordinator to replace Dan Quinn, who was recently hired as the head coach of the Washington Commanders. Quinn has done an excellent job in Dallas, helping the Cowboys emerge as one of the best defenses in the NFL.

At this point in the offseason, many options appear to be available for Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy for this position. It's unclear exactly which direction they will go, but according to an anonymous NFL owner in an interview with SI, they could be looking to make a splash with a big-named candidate.

"Watch him. Jerry wants a home-run hire. He's swinging for the fences here,'' an anonymous NFL owner said.

The report from SI went on to list several potential candidates that Jones should consider for the vacancy. The loaded list of options included former head coaches and coordinators with plenty of "home run" appeal.

Here's who was suggested:

Bill Belichick

Pete Carroll

Mike Vrabel

Ron Rivera

Wink Martindale

Mike Zimmer

Brandon Staley

Al Harris

Aden Durde

Joe Whitt Jr.

All head coach positions in the NFL are now filled, so if any of the unemployed individuals on this list wish to coach again next season, they may have to settle for coordinator duties. It will be interesting to see if any of them are interested in doing so or if they prefer to wait until next year to look for another head coaching position.

Harris, Durde, and Whitt are all currently assistant coaches with the Cowboys, so they could have an inside track to the defensive coordinator role, though they would be less of a splash hire than what Jerry Jones is rumored to be planning. This is where Mike Zimmer could come in, as he would be a bigger name.

Cowboys news and rumors: Jerry Jones looking to hire ex-Vikings HC Mike Zimmer as Dan Quinn's replacement

Mike Zimmer

SI was reportedly the first official source to confirm that the Dallas Cowboys have been considering a reunion with Mike Zimmer as their defensive coordinator. He is scheduled to meet with Jerry Jones.

Mike Zimmer has spent 14 years as a defensive coordinator in the NFL. Half of those were with the Dallas Cowboys, where he also previously served as an assistant coach for six years. His strong ties to the franchise, as well as his experience as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings, have caught Jerry Jones' interest in filling their current vacancy.