Baker Mayfield still in contention to start games for Browns over Deshaun Watson amid suspension rumors

Baker Mayfield could still play for the Cleveland Browns in the 2022 season with rumors that newly acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson could be suspended.

National NFL insider Ian Rapoport appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to say that if the league gives Watson a lengthy suspension, Mayfield could be the team’s starter this season:

“If there’s a lengthy suspension, it makes sense for everyone to bury the thing, for [Mayfield] to go out and start and maybe do well and get traded midseason. It benefits everyone if they can get past the feelings part of this."

During his appearance on McAfee’s show, Rapoport also said that he believes Mayfield, a former No. 1 overall pick, will arrive at training camp and should still be on Cleveland’s roster:

“It will be awkward, but I’m sure Baker Mayfield will show up for Cleveland Browns training camp.”

Watson will meet with NFL officials in Texas this week, which could signal that the league’s investigation could be wrapping up.

#PMSLive "The NFL is gonna be in Texas this week to talk to Deshaun Watson.. this means that the investigation could be coming to a close & we might have a resolution soon on if he's going to be suspended" ~ @RapSheet "The NFL is gonna be in Texas this week to talk to Deshaun Watson.. this means that the investigation could be coming to a close & we might have a resolution soon on if he's going to be suspended" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive https://t.co/8t672djU8C

In April this year, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell commented that he and the league are taking the Watson investigation seriously and that their personal conduct policy is a topic that they’ll concentrate on:

“We’re taking it very seriously. The NFL personal conduct policy is the issue that we will be focused on. Our investigators are working on that. When they complete that, then they submit it to a disciplinary officer who is selected by the union and management, and they’ll make a decision at that point in time. There’s no timetable on it, obviously the investigation’s still ongoing, we’re going to take it seriously.”

Nick Pedone @NickPedone12 Ian Rapoport doubling down that Baker Mayfield could start for the #Browns if Deshaun Watson faces a lengthy suspension. Hmmm. Ian Rapoport doubling down that Baker Mayfield could start for the #Browns if Deshaun Watson faces a lengthy suspension. Hmmm.

The former Houston Texans quarterback is still looking at 22 civil lawsuits with allegations of misconduct and sexual assault. He wasn’t criminally charged by two grand juries in Texas in March of this year.

Is Baker Mayfield likely to be on the Browns' roster in 2022?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Mayfield could stay despite rumors of the Browns moving on from the 27-year-old and the almost $19 million he’s owed this season. He’s started 59 games for Cleveland since 2018, leading the team to the playoffs in the 2020 season.

If Watson were to be suspended by the NFL, the former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback would be the most experienced player under center for the Browns. We’ll see what happens with Watson and how that’ll impact Mayfield and the quarterback position in 2022.

