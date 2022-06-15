NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. sparks off intrigue in potential Bengals move

Cincinnati Bengals fans are getting excited after Odell Beckham Jr. commented on an Instagram post from quarterback Joe Burrow. The receiver is currently a free agent following his Super Bowl winning campaign with the Los Angeles Rams. Though he is currently recovering from a nasty ACL injury sustained in that Super Bowl victory, Beckham Jr. is expected to return to the NFL later this year.

Burrow stirred the pot by dropping a rather cryptic message:

"My spidey sense is starting to tingle a bit."

Beckham Jr. was quick to reply with an even more headscratching response:

"The One."

This was enough to send Bengals fans into a frenzy, with rumors now circulating that Beckham Jr. could soon be teaming up with Burrow and Ja'marr Chase in CIncinnati.

All the signs coming out of Los Angeles suggest the Rams are keen to see Beckham Jr. return, and after the connection he quickly established with Matt Stafford, it's easy to understand why. The duo combined for 305 yards and five touchdowns from 27 catches. They further excelled during the postseason averaging 72 yards per game, with Beckham snaring a touchdown catch in the Super Bowl before disaster stuck.

With the Rams seemingly unconcerned about that pesky salary cap, it is still a distinct possibility that we will see a reunion in Los Angeles. But are the Bengals about to throw a spanner in the works?

Do the Cincinnati Bengals actually need Odell Beckham Jr.?

Many NFL fans and analysts would conclude that that the Bengals really don't need Odell Beckham Jr. as they already have one of the most explosive offenses in the league.

After one of the greatest rookie seasons on record, Ja'Marr Chase has already established himself as their clear number one wide receiver. He and Burrow quickly rediscovered their relationship from their LSU days, combining for over 1,800 yards and 13 touchdowns during last season's fairytale run to the Super Bowl.

Joe Mixon is entrenched at running back after rushing for over 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021. He is also a very underrated threat in the receiving game, as demonstrated by his 42 grabs and three receiving touchdowns last year.

Tee Higgins is now the clear number two for the Bengals and another undervalued player. In just two seasons,he has recorded nearly 1,999 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Tyler Boyd is the final member of their devastating wide receiver trio and yet another player who does not get much publicity. He has recorded over 4,500 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns since being drafted by the Bengals in 2016.

With that sort of firepower already in place, the need for Beckham Jr. is minimal. But that's exactly what fans said when he signed for the the Rams last season. Within two weeks, Rams number two wideout Robert Woods was injured for the season and the former New York Giant went on to play a pivitol role.

It will be interesting to see if anything comes of this rumor as the receiver continues with his recovery.

