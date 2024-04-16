Brandon Aiyuk rumors: Adam Schefter details deciding factor in WR's trade amid contract negotiations with 49ers

Will Brandon Aiyuk stay in Santa Clara?

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver is entering the fifth-year option in his rookie contract; however, he will be a free agent after that. But while head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch prefer to keep him around for another attempt at winning the Super Bowl, it will depend on how much they are willing to pay him.

At least, that is what ESPN insider Adam Schefter believes is the key factor in whether he will be extended or traded. Speaking on NFL Live, he said:

"I think his desire to get paid is greater than his desire to stay in San Francisco. Wherever that is, if the 49ers want to pay him, I'm sure he'd love to stay in San Francisco. If another team would like to pay him, I'm sure he'd like to go there.

"At some point in time, there reaches a cut off, like the NFL Draft where if you can't get a deal done, perhaps you entertain the idea (of a trade) at that point in time."

Brandon Aiyuk will have Brock Purdy's support no matter what happens to him

Regardless of where Brandon Aiyuk goes, one person will be happy for him: his current quarterback Brock Purdy.

The 2022 Mr. Irrelevant-turned-Pro Bowler and passer rating leader was recently interviewed by Mercury News' Cam Inman at the start of the 49ers' spring camp. One of the topics brought up was his relationship with his receiver, and he said:

"I just told him I'll always have his back and support him in whatever he does. I want the best for him. It's a business thing, so for me to say anything about that, that's out of my pay grade. He and I talk through things and I hear him out.

"At the end of the day, what he's done for me, giving me an opportunity to come in and throw him the ball, I'll always be thankful for that."

The two were a potent combination in the 2023-24 season, with Aiyuk being the team's most consistent receiver at 75 catches from 105 targets for 1,342 yards (one of four players with at least 1,000 scrimmage yards) and seven touchdowns.

