Broncos drew up elaborate smokescreen for Bo Nix pick in 2024 NFL Draft: Report 

The Denver Broncos had interest in Bo Nix, and they were reportedly concerned that if other teams found out, he might not be available for them to draft at 12th overall. According to a tweet by Zac Stevens, only a select few individuals within the Broncos organization were aware that Nix was their top pick.

In order to prevent other teams from discovering their draft strategy, the prospects on their draft board were intentionally randomized.

Picking 12th overall, the Broncos were going to have to hope that a first-round quarterback they liked would fall to them. Since they didn't have a second-round pick, it was then or likely not at all. Therefore, the draft board was randomized and Greg Penner, George Paton, and Sean Payton alone knew what the plan was.

If this was their ultimate plan, then it worked. Even with five quarterbacks going off the board in the first 11 picks, Nix was still there at 12th overall. This may be because many analysts and scouts pegged Nix as a round-two prospect, but the Broncos were reportedly in love with him so much that they resorted to a bit of subterfuge.

This goes in tandem with Payton's claims that he was trying to make other teams believe he wanted to trade up. J.J. McCarthy thought he might end up a Bronco, and Payton seemed to indicate that they planned to make other teams think that as well.

Whether by luck, mismanagement, or the elaborate schemes they put together, the Broncos did land the quarterback they wanted. After cutting Russell Wilson, they can move into the future with a much younger QB room.

Bo Nix is likely to start for the Broncos

Though they did trade for Zach Wilson, who already has years of NFL experience at the same age as rookie Bo Nix, the Denver Broncos are probably going to start Bo Nix. They've touted him highly since being able to select him.

Bo Nix will probably start for the Broncos

One NFL insider also considered Wilson to be a boom-or-bust Plan B option. Wilson has experience but is still very young and could develop. There are far worse backup options than trading a fifth for a former first-round pick who is still 24 at a position of need.

With that said, all indicators point to Nix being the starting QB. There will be competition, but the former Oregon QB would appear to have the upper hand right now.

