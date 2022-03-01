NFL Combine 2022: Broncos eyeing 3 rookie QBs to interview 

As the combine begins today, the Denver Broncos have already taken action in the process of setting up interviews with three quarterbacks during the event.

According to NFL Trade Rumors (@NFLRums on Twitter) the Broncos have interviews set up with Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, Ole Miss' Matt Coral, and Liberty's Malik Willis. All three of these quarterbacks are expected to be drafted in the first-round of the 2022 NFL draft.

NFL Rumors @nflrums

#BroncosCountry Report: Denver Broncos Interviewing QBs Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral & Malik Willis at the combine, via @mikeklis Report: Denver Broncos Interviewing QBs Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral & Malik Willis at the combine, via @mikeklis #BroncosCountry

Pitt's Pickett is the current favorite to go first in the draft out of all the quarterbacks in the pool. Pickett is 6'3 and weighs 220 lbs. and will be 24 at the start of the 2022 season. In 2021, Pickett recorded a 67.2% pass accuracy, 4,319 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 233 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Scouts rave about his intangibles as a leader, teammate and competitor.

Malik Willis has the most upside of any quarterback draft prospect. Willis probably has the strongest arm in the draft and has an amazing release but needs to adapt to a pro-ready league and will need to sit out awhile to adjust (kind of like Trey Lance.) His accuracy is hit or miss, but his release is like no other in this draft. In 2021, he recorded a 61.1% pass accuracy, 2,857 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 878 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Ole Miss' Matt Coral is a good dual-threat quarterback, but the sprained-ankle injury that ended his season could impact where he is drafted. Last year, he recorded a 67.7% pass accuracy, 3,343 passing yards, 20 TDs, five interceptions, 614 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. Coral is a well-balanced quarterback who's good at reading pressure and has a sharp, fast release.

Broncos could still acquire a veteran QB via trade

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Teddy Bridgewater had a decent season last year for the Broncos. Bridgewater went 7-6 as the starter for the Broncos in 13 games last aeaosn while throwing a career-high 18 touchdowns along with 3,052 yards. Denver didn't win any of the four games that Bridgewater missed. This was also the first season that Bridgewater played for the Broncos as he signed with them last off-season on a one-year $4.4 million deal.

Despite some success, the Broncos seem to be keen on moving on and going in a different direction for their QB plans in 2022. There have been rumors that Aaron Rodgers could reunite with new head-coach Nathanile Hackett via trade. Rodgers is in control of his fate with the Packers, and if he decides he wants to be traded, Denver is a possible location.

Broncos Wire @TheBroncosWire If Aaron Rodgers forces a trade, the #Broncos believe they will have a "very good shot" to land the QB, according to NFL Network. broncoswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/28/den… If Aaron Rodgers forces a trade, the #Broncos believe they will have a "very good shot" to land the QB, according to NFL Network. broncoswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/28/den…

Even if Denver is unable to acquire Rodgers, they could trade for a different quarterback that's been linked to being traded this off-season such as Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Carson Wentz, or Deshaun Watson.

Edited by David Nyland