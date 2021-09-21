NFL Rumors: Richard Sherman to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? HC Bruce Arians provides huge update

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached out to Richard Sherman, the former All-Pro cornerback who is currently a free agent. With the loss of starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, the Buccaneers are seemingly feeling the need to replace him with Sherman.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians confirmed this week that Jason Licht, general manager of the Bucs, has reached out to Sherman.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicking the tires on Richard Sherman

"Jason's reached out. We've got to see. He's got other things going on, too. Just a matter of I coach the ones we've got and let (Licht) handle the rest of that. We'll kick the tires on some other guys, too."

The Buccaneers must also do their due diligence on Richard Sherman and his arrest in July this year for burglary domestic violence. Since Sherman was a free agent at the time of the incident, the NFL could still place him on a league-mandated punishment to include missing games.

It's important to note that Richard Sherman has since expressed deep remorse and regret for his actions leading to his arrest.

Sherman can provide veteran leadership, adding to the Buccaneers' experience

From 2011-2017, Richard Sherman led the Seattle Seahawks' vaunted "Legion of Boom" secondary. Along with former secondary teammates Kam Chancellor, Earl Thomas and Brandon Browner, this original fearsome foursome struck fear in the hearts of opposing quarterbacks.

After the 2017 NFL season, Richard Sherman departed the Seahawks in search of a fresh start. He landed exactly where he had planned with the San Francisco 49ers, the chief NFC West rival of the Seahawks at the time.

In the 2019-2020 season, Sherman was a major reason the 49ers were able to reach the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the loss, the 49ers held their heads high, beaten by a Patrick Mahomes-powered Chiefs.

Despite losing to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Sherman returned the following season determined to avenge the loss, but injuries placed him on injured reserve until November 2020. He was officially released by the San Francisco 49ers in February 2021.

nfl.com/news/multiple-… Multiple NFL teams have reached out in recent days to five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman, who has been undergoing therapy, is back to his old Seattle playing weight of 195 pounds and expects to be on the field at some point in 2021. Multiple NFL teams have reached out in recent days to five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman, who has been undergoing therapy, is back to his old Seattle playing weight of 195 pounds and expects to be on the field at some point in 2021.



Under defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play an aggressive style of defense that Richard Sherman is familiar with. Sherman is well-known for his tactical acumen and his ability to press opposing cornerbacks at a high rate of success.

His physical build is similar to the Buccaneers' starting cornerback Carlton Davis III, who is 6'1 and 205 pounds.

With Sherman listed at 6'3 and 205 pounds, it is obvious to see why he would make a more than viable replacement for Sean Murphy-Bunting. Who knows, if he does sign with the Buccaneers, perhaps this could be the greatest curtain call of Richard Sherman's career.

