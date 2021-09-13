NFL Free Agency: Is a Cam Newton-Ron Rivera reunion on the cards after Ryan Fitzpatrick's injury?

The Washington Football Team and Ron Rivera were dealt a significant injury blow as offseason acquisition Ryan Fitzpatrick was hurt in their Week 1 defeat. The medical team carried a hobbling Fitzpatrick off as Rivera sent in backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Taylor Heinicke is in at QB for Washington after Ryan Fitzpatrick walked off the field with the team’s training staff. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2021

An early update on Fitzpatrick's injury is that he will miss time, an awfully vague update on what may or may not be a serious injury. Matthew Stafford missed a chunk of the 2018 season when he had a hip issue.

From @GMFB: Washington Football Team QB Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation, knocking him out several weeks and likely meaning a stint on IR. He'll have an MRI today to determine how much time he'll miss. pic.twitter.com/z1z9giIg0o — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021

Head coach Ron Rivera and the front office must now scramble to find replacement quarterbacks. Since Fitzpatrick went down, the Washington Football Team has already signed quarterback Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad.

The feeling is that the front office in Washington will assess the free-agent market to find a quarterback. After all, they signed Taylor Heinicke from nowhere after dispensing with Dwayne Haskins' services.

Could Ron Rivera run it back with Cam Newton?

There is one quarterback on the market whom Rivera knows inside out. Yep, Cam Newton could be in the frame for a sensational reunion with his former head coach.

Earlier last week, Newton spoke on his YouTube show about how the Patriots didn't want his aura and personality to become a distraction. After working alongside Newton for so long, Rivera will have a handle on how to manage Netwon's personality. Furthermore, Rivera also knows Newton's game and his relative strengths and weaknesses.

Newton, though, would initially arrive as the backup. Taylor Heinicke is QB1 on the depth chart and admirably stepped up last year when Alex Smith got injured. But even adding Newton's experience to the quarterback room in an emergency is a bright idea.

Heinicke and Newton briefly spent time in Carolina as members of the Panthers. Newton also shares a decent relationship with offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Turner's father, Norv, was the longtime coordinator who helped Newton become an MVP-level quarterback.

Also Read

As things stand, Ron Rivera needs to fill the void created by Fitzpatrick's injury. Newton would also serve as a viable starting option if Heinickie struggles. Could a marriage of convenience be on the cards in Washington?

Edited by Colin D'Cunha