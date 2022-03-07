NFL Rumors: 3 teams that should sign Chandler Jones 

Chandler Jones is set to become a free agent once the new league year begins on March 16th, and is one of the best free agents on the market. The 32-year-old defensive end has had a solid 10-year career in the league thus far.

He will look to add to his legacy as he will likely be joining a new team next season.

In his career, Jones has tallied 107.5 sacks, 118 tackles for loss, 33 forced fumbles, and 10 fumble recoveries. Jones is a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro, a Super Bowl champion, and is part of the NFL 2010s All-Decade team.

Jones highlights the free agent edge rushers and is one of the best free agents available. Last season, Jones had a productive year. In his 10th season, he recorded 10.5 sacks, including a monster week-one game against the Titans, where he registered five sacks.

The Arizona Cardinals aren't expected to re-sign Chandler Jones, allowing him to hit the market

Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks

Jones has spent the last six seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, but his time in Arizona is probably over.

According to multiple reports, the Cardinals aren't expected to tag Jones this off season, and there hasn't been much of a discussion about an extension. Here are three landing spots that make sense for Chandler Jones.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jones has already played with one of the Watt brothers in Arizona. Imagine how scary the Steelers defense would be if Jones joined Pittsburgh and played on the opposite side of TJ Watt?

The Steelers are surprisingly a top 10 team in terms of cap space, sitting at $28 million. The Steelers aren't a team known for making splashes in free agency, but times in Pittsburgh are different.

As they enter year one of their rebuild, adding a player like Chandler Jones to their defense would make it even scarier heading into 2022.

Denver Broncos

Jones would be an amazing compliment to Denver's Bradley Chubb. Since the Broncos traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, they've been looking for a disruptive edge rusher to fill his void.

Instead of experimenting with finding Miller's replacement via the draft, the Broncos could afford a bid on Jones with their $39 million in cap space.

New England Patriots

Never say never to a return to New England. While the Patriots aren't the favorites to land Jones, you can't rule it out.

We saw the Patriots bring back Kyle Van Noy, last season and this is where Jones started his career. New England were aggressive in their last free agency and signed Matt Judon. Their defense could become one of the best with Chandler back in their lineup.

Edited by Adam Dickson