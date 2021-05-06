NFL Trade Rumors: Will the Cleveland Browns give up Baker Mayfield to land Aaron Rodgers?

With reports emerging that Aaron Rodgers wants to leave the Green Bay Packers, many have tried to predict where the reigning league MVP will land or which team will be an attractive destination for him.

When the story broke, ESPN's Max Kellerman suggested on "First Take" that Cleveland would be an attractive option for Aaron Rodgers. The Cleveland Browns are equipped to make a deep run in the playoffs.

If there is a chance, what will the Browns have to give up for a three-time NFL MVP?

Should the Cleveland Browns give up Baker Mayfield and other assets to land Aaron Rodgers?

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. They have two of the best wide receivers in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. The Browns also employ the reigning Coach of the Year, Kevin Stefanski, and have one of the youngest general managers in the NFL in Andrew Berry. `

Any player would like to come and play for the Cleveland Browns. They are among the Super Bowl contenders for next season and a few NFL analysts believe that the Browns will be the team that dethrones the Kansas City Chiefs as the AFC's powerhouse.

If there is a chance that a three-time NFL MVP could come and play for your team, you are bound to do your due diligence.

Berry will have to take a moment to consider an offer to make and will likely have to involve Baker Mayfield in any deal for the Packers' star quarterback.

But will Andrew Berry and the Browns' chief strategy officer Paul De Podesta sacrifice their futures to land 37-year-old Aaron Rodgers? Will they abandon their philosophy of building with consistency and building with the future in mind?

The Cleveland Browns have been true to the process of rebuilding the Browns into a potential playoff contender for years to come.

Aaron Rodgers wasn't the one embracing Cleveland at their worst.



Aaron Rodgers wasn't the one who ended the 19 year QB search.



Aaron Rodgers wasn't the one who cried when the Browns broke an 18 year playoff drought because he understood what it meant.



Baker Mayfield was. pic.twitter.com/4NNSOZHqhq — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) May 5, 2021

Those who have been following the Cleveland Browns for the past couple of years know how much they value draft picks.

For the Cleveland Browns to land Aaron Rodgers, they will have to give up at least a few future first-round picks. This would mean that the team will not only be giving up their franchise quarterback but also some top picks for maybe two or three years of Aaron Rodgers.

The way the front office has been functioning over the past few years, the Cleveland Browns have built a team for the future and around Mayfield. Making any sort of trade involving the quarterback doesn’t make sense from the Cleveland Browns' perspective.