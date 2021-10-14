NFL Rumors: 3 Teams that are the best fits for Colin Kaepernick

Former San Franciso 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still awaiting another chance at NFL level. Having been front and center in his efforts to protest during the national anthem in response to police brutality, he has been out of job for over two years.

But as we approach the trade deadline, several teams are struggling and could use a quarterback of Kaepernick's caliber. Others simply need a bonafide back-up or someone they can use every five or so plays during a game.

3 teams that could use Kaepernick

Baltimore Ravens

Possibly the best fit anywhere in the league for someone with Kaepernick’s skillset. With Lamar Jackson already on their roster, adding Kaepernick as a gadget player for designed plays could work wonders.

The red zone offense with Greg Roman would be ideal for Kaepernick. Moreover, while in San Francisco, Kaepernick took the 49ers to a Super Bowl and several playoff games. Who was his offensive coordinator back then? Greg Roman.

Baltimore could be a serious landing spot for Kaepernick as the Ravens are a seriously run-heavy team, something Kaepernick is great at. It would be easy for him to learn the playbook and he wouldn’t need much time to adjust.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Potentially a little left field, but with Ben Roethlisberger showing serious signs of decline despite his team's win over the Denver Broncos 27-19, the Steelers could be an ideal fit. However, there is clearly no sign of a quarterback hand over at this stage in the organization, with Roethlisberger being backed up by Dwayne Haskins.

Nor is there what you would call a certainty to bring success to the Steelers, but Kaepernick would offer them something different. He's a quarterback who can run as well as throw.

With receivers like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool and tight end Eric Ebron, there are some weapons for Kaepernick. With running back Najee Harris showing signs of being the running back in college, the pair could form a decent combination along with the talent in the receiving core.

Arizona Cardinals

Another option that is a bit left field. But like the Ravens, the Cardinals have a quarterback in Kyler Murray, a dual-threat star like Kaepernick. Kliff Kingsbury is an offensive mastermind so surely he will be able to figure out a way to incorporate Kaepernick into the offensive scheme.

Much wouldn’t have to change as Kaepernick and Murray are similar in their styles although Murray could be a better thrower of the football, but if he did go down injured, Kaepernick could step in and keep the ship afloat.

