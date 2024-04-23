Commanders draft rumors: Washington makes plans clear for #2 overall pick

The Washington Commanders have a plan for the number two overall pick. No one knows who they'll select at that spot, but the team has reportedly clarified that they're not interested in taking any trade offers.

Diana Russini, ESPN reporter, tweeted the following on X:

"Teams trying to move up for QB and calling Washington are being told they are not moving. Washington’s GM Adam Peters has publicly stated the Commanders feel great about staying at No. 2 and picking their QB."

GM Adam Peters has publicly said that the team is happy to pick two and will draft their future quarterback with that pick. They've largely remained quiet on who that will be, either Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels most likely. But anyone hoping to jump to two to grab either one of those players will be disappointed.

Who is the betting favorite to go second to the Commanders?

The options for the second overall pick likely do not include Caleb Williams. He is the favorite to go first, leaving the Washington Commanders with two or three options if they're truly taking a QB.

Jayden Daniels is currently the favorite, but there has recently been some controversy between those two sides. He is still -390 according to FanDuel, just behind him is Drake Maye at +370.

Drake Maye might go second to the Commanders

J.J. McCarthy is +10000 to go second overall, and Marvin Harrison Jr. is +20000. By all accounts, it comes down to Daniels vs. Maye. Daniels is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, while Maye is regarded as the best non-Williams QB in this class for two full college seasons.

The Commanders are keeping quiet about who they prefer. Reports and rumors differ, but Daniels is currently the front-runner. As fans learned in 2023 with Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, things can change whenever.