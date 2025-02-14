Cooper Kupp trade rumors: Cowboys emerge as surprise contender for Rams' $80,100,000 WR

A trade for Cooper Kupp will be on the cards for every team that needs a wide receiver. The Los Angeles Rams informed the pass catcher that the franchise was looking to find him a new home, and Kupp took to his Twitter to spread the news.

Even though the biggest name available in free agency will be a wide receiver, not every team can enter a bidding auction for Tee Higgins if the Cincinnati Bengals do not reach an agreement with him. As such, Kupp's availability could be of interest to many franchises.

Among many interested parties, the Dallas Cowboys could emerge as a surprise contender. A rumor coming from Eric Williams, a reporter for Fox Sports, names Jerry Jones' team as one to watch in Kupp's market:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So where is the best spot for him to land? Keep an eye on the Cowboys, who have shown a willingness recently to deal for potential playmakers. Last year, they traded a fourth-round selection to the Carolina Panthers for developmental prospect Jonathan Mingo and a seventh-round pick. The year before that, Dallas traded a fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for quarterback Trey Lance.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rams trading Cooper Kupp among fading impact from wide receiver

A third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, his role in Sean McVay's offense grew as Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods' impact started to fade. He turned into one of the NFL's best wide receivers in 2021, once Matthew Stafford was traded to Los Angeles and became the Rams' quarterback.

In 2021, the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, and he completed the rare Receiving Triple Crown, leading the NFL in yards, receptions, and touchdowns. He is only one of five receivers to do so since 1990.

The problem is that his impact faded in the three subsequent years. He has not reached 800 receiving yards over the past three years, with just 17 touchdowns since he had 16 in 2021. His age is also a fair concern, as he'll be 32 when the 2025 season starts. Even though he had a great career, Los Angeles is moving on to free up cap space.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.