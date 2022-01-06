NFL Rumors: Former GM wants Antonio Brown to join Dallas Cowboys

Antonio Brown could potentially get another NFL lifeline, according to former Jets general manager Michael Tannenbaum.

Having played his last down for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 33-year-old could look for a new home in the NFL with one NFC team a potential destination, according to Tannenbaum.

Speaking on ESPN's GetUp, Tannenbaum was asked if he could see the veteran receiver getting another shot in the NFL.

“I could see a team like the Dallas Cowboys bringing him in, talking to him, maybe not even signing him initially,” Tannenbaum said.

“If they go through the process, they simply could sign him to a one-day contract and say hey if today’s practice goes well, you can come back tomorrow and put in an infrastructure where he’s getting the help that he needs an then helping them obviously on the field given what just happened with Michael Gallup. So while its not likely, it could happen,” Tannenbaum finished.

Could Brown help the Cowboys?

First of all, if there was a team interested, then Jerry Jones and the Cowboys could be at the front of the que. Given Jones' want for showstopping football and making a splash, the signing of the troubled receiver would do just that.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



—@RealTannenbaum "I could [see Antonio Brown getting another shot in the NFL]." "I could [see Antonio Brown getting another shot in the NFL]."—@RealTannenbaum https://t.co/OAp4HWwuUJ

With Michael Gallup now lost for the season and the majority of the next, Dallas does have a hole to fill. It can be argued that the Cowboys fared quite well without him while he was dealing with a calf injury.

But when talking about the star receiver, there is no doubt he will help the Cowboys' already potent offense. His talent is not the question as he would provide Dak Prescott with another weapon either out wide or in the slot.

Field Yates @FieldYates Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. https://t.co/1hwNYei5Fq

But will Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys would want to take a shot with him, given his off-field antics and the fact that he would need time to learn the playbook and the offense?

It is an interesting thought that Tannebaum puts forward and Jerry Jones will certainly be thinking about it. But given the stage of the season and the chemistry that has already been built, it could all come unraveling if he joined.

Also Read Article Continues below

Amari Cooper has already vented his frustration at his lack of targets and the addition of the troubled receiver would not help. While it is a long shot for Dallas to pick him up, with Jerry Jones, it would not be a surprise if the veteran receiver was signed.

Edited by Piyush Bisht